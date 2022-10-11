Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
New Planet of the Apes movie confirms release date
The next instalment of the Planet of the Apes franchise was announced back in 2019, and now Disney has given it an official release date. The movie, titled Kingdom of the Planets of the Apes, will be released in May 2024, as officially confirmed by Disney earlier this week. Directed...
digitalspy.com
She-Hulk's riskiest cameo yet is a Marvel game-changer
She-Hulk episode 9 spoilers follow. After a random but pitch-perfect parody of 1978 TV show The Incredible Hulk, She-Hulk's finale plays out exactly as you'd expect. Or at least it does for the first ten minutes. After that, all bets are off. She-Hulk ending explained. Jen wakes up from her...
Nova could be Marvel’s next Special Presentation on Disney Plus
For years, we’ve heard that Marvel was working on a Nova project for the MCU. Some rumors said the character would debut in big crossovers like Avengers: Endgame, but that never happened. We’re now in the middle of the MCU Phase 4, and Marvel unveiled plenty of projects from Phases 5 and 6. But there’s still no Nova on Marvel’s schedule.
digitalspy.com
Star Trek: Discovery and The Suicide Squad stars join new Transformers movie
Star Trek: Discovery star Michelle Yeoh and The Suicide Squad’s Pete Davidson have joined the cast for the latest film in the Transformers franchise. As reported by Deadline, the pair will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh live-action entry in the series. Yeoh, who plays Philippa...
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Titans star's new Netflix fantasy The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself reveals first trailer
Netflix's new fantasy series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has unveiled its first trailer. The show, which stars Titans' Jay Lycurgo, certainly looks fantastical going by the footage, with plenty of action (and lots of blood) as the actor's character Nathan weighs up his identity in a world filled with magic.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural prequel The Winchesters rewrites very important moment
The Winchesters episode 1 spoilers follow. The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel which recently premiered on The CW, follows a young John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) as fresh-faced adults. John has just returned home from serving in the war, now determined to figure out where his missing...
digitalspy.com
Black Panther 2 producer responds to calls to recast T'Challa
Black Panther 2 producer Nate Moore has responded to people calling to recast the character of T’Challa, which was previously embodied by Chadwick Boseman before he passed away from colon cancer in 2020. Marvel has been very clear on its stance that it would not recast T’Challa in Black...
digitalspy.com
Happiest Season director shares new update on Kristen Stewart sequel
Happiest Season released in 2020 to a wave of positive reception as an LGBTQ+ focused Christmas movie, showing the struggle of queer people with conservative parents and their fear of coming out, wrapped up in warm festive and funny package. Some of the people involved have talked about wanting to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Lily Best reveals future of Lizzie's dark storyline
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks villain Eric is going to continue to attack the women of the village next week, as his anger and misogyny spiral even further. After losing his job at the school, Eric gets a job at the Love Boat, and starts spiking drinks, as he did to Maxine this week. This time around, it's Lizzie who ends up as a victim, and actually gets taken to hospital after losing consciousness and hitting the floor.
digitalspy.com
Your Views On The 1980s Comedy Film, Clue?....
How many of you have seen the comedy film, Clue and what did you think of it?. Its from 1985 and its about a bunch of different people all invited to a mansion for a dinner with a mysterious host. None of the guests know each other or why they...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals shock Sienna and Ethan twist in post-credits scene
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. The latest post-credits scene in Hollyoaks has confirmed a huge twist for Sienna Blake and Ethan Williams. As if their recent clashes with Norma (aka The Undertaker) haven't been dangerous enough, the murder of Maya earlier in the year has also resurfaced. Friday's (October 14) first-look episode...
digitalspy.com
Smallville 20th anniversary (2001-2011).
I am late to create this threed now. But my one question did remember seeing a lot of advertisment of Smallville before its official debut?. Personally I did just came across the tv series unintentially one day on E4. Posts: 20,887. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:18 #2. It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Netflix ad supported service to start in November
Just seen this on BBC News website. I will not be getting the ad supported package as like paying to have Netflix ad free and in HD. Think Disney + was looking at doing something similar next year. I agree some people are cutting back on some services due to...
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity star reveals which pop legend should join jungle this year
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star Arlene Phillips has suggested that she would love to see Boy George enter the jungle. The pop icon is among the names rumoured to appear on the upcoming series of the show, and speaking at last night's (October 13) National Television Awards, Arlene seemed more than keen to see the star appear.
digitalspy.com
Percy Jackson series adds The Flash and Shameless stars to cast
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added some new members to the cast, including stars from The Flash and Shameless US. As reported by Variety, wrestler and Arrowverse star Adam Copeland will play the God of War, Ares, in a recurring role. The synopsis describes his character as "handsome...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Game of Thrones and Resident Evil stars' new horror movie
Prime Video has released the first trailer for Run Sweetheart Run, a new horror thriller coming out just in time for Halloween. Resident Evil star Ella Balinska plays Cherie, a woman who is set up on a blind date with Ethan, played by Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk, by her boss.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
Popculture
'Mortal Kombat': Another New Movie Revealed
On Saturday, the Mortal Kombat franchise announced another new movie during a panel at New York Comic Con. Fans attending a panel about the upcoming Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind were treated to the surprise announcement of Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match. According to a report by IGN, the movie will even include Joel McHale reprising his roel as the voice of Johnny Cage.
Comments / 0