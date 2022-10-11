Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks villain Eric is going to continue to attack the women of the village next week, as his anger and misogyny spiral even further. After losing his job at the school, Eric gets a job at the Love Boat, and starts spiking drinks, as he did to Maxine this week. This time around, it's Lizzie who ends up as a victim, and actually gets taken to hospital after losing consciousness and hitting the floor.

