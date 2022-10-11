ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Water main breaks affecting 93,000 Oahu residents

Three water main breaks today have caused another water crisis for 93,000 Oahu residents on the Navy water system. The first water main break early this morning near the HECO power plant created a massive hole on the Pearl Harbor bike path.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Kuhio Avenue likely to see bus-only lanes installed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is looking at Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki as the next location to introduce bus-only lanes, officials said it will mean a quicker commute for bus riders, but some who live and work in the area question the proposal. Kuhio Avenue is one of the three main arterial roadways in Waikiki, […]
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu County, HI
Government
City
Honolulu, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
Honolulu, HI
Government
City
Ewa Beach, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police issue warning of Hawaiian Electric Company scam

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers want to warn the public of a Hawaii Electric Company Scam. Several residents have reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be an employee with the Hawaiian Electric Company. The alleged employee informs the customer that they are past due on their electric bill and if immediate payment is not made, their electricity will be shut off.
HONOLULU, HI
Person
David Ige
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
HAWAII STATE
#Tech
KHON2

Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii's Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii

Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
HONOLULU, HI
News Break
Politics
Place
Oahu
KITV.com

Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, the rise of inflation and fears of an upcoming recession, Oahu’s industrial real estate market continues to flourish. Commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii said in its most recent industrial market report that there are just 61 available spaces...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
Outsider.com

Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers

Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
HONOLULU, HI

