Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
Water main breaks affecting 93,000 Oahu residents
Three water main breaks today have caused another water crisis for 93,000 Oahu residents on the Navy water system. The first water main break early this morning near the HECO power plant created a massive hole on the Pearl Harbor bike path.
Kuhio Avenue likely to see bus-only lanes installed
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is looking at Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki as the next location to introduce bus-only lanes, officials said it will mean a quicker commute for bus riders, but some who live and work in the area question the proposal. Kuhio Avenue is one of the three main arterial roadways in Waikiki, […]
‘We were despised’: Honolulu Pride is celebrated today, but it wasn’t always that way
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The warm and welcoming Honolulu Pride celebration that takes place on Oahu every October wasn’t always the glitzy party it is today. It comes from rocky beginnings during a time when gay and queer people pushed for their voices to be heard. At 77, Scott Foster...
5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
The City and County of Honolulu said there is not tsunami threat to Oahu from the 5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
Honolulu Police issue warning of Hawaiian Electric Company scam
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers want to warn the public of a Hawaii Electric Company Scam. Several residents have reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be an employee with the Hawaiian Electric Company. The alleged employee informs the customer that they are past due on their electric bill and if immediate payment is not made, their electricity will be shut off.
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration of pride, inclusion is making a comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is making its comeback — bigger and better. Over 8,000 people are expected to take part in the celebration on Saturday. It’s the first in-person celebration since 2019. The parade kicks off from...
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of erosion, the city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nation’s top ranked beaches. Last week, two trees fell into the waters of Kailua Beach. “It’s fairly unbelievable how much beach we’ve lost and how much damage has been done,” said...
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii
Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
Amazon, UPS pushing Oahu's industrial market to unprecedented levels
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Despite the ongoing concerns of the pandemic, the rise of inflation and fears of an upcoming recession, Oahu’s industrial real estate market continues to flourish. Commercial real estate firm Colliers Hawaii said in its most recent industrial market report that there are just 61 available spaces...
Open House: Well-managed unit at One Kalakaua and resort like living at Makaha Valley Towers
If you're in the market for a new home, listen up! It's time for Open...
Honolulu Divers Receive Citation for Illegal Fishing After Attempt to Evade Officers
Officials recently cited two Honolulu divers after they were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off the Waikiki coast. After two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) followed up on a tip, they began monitoring the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). According to officials, night diving is prohibited in the FMA daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
