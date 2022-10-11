ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”

Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bassam Tariq
Person
Kit Harington
Person
Mahershala Ali
Person
Aaron Pierre
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
msn.com

Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars

Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel Delays 'Deadpool 3,' 'Fantastic Four,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' as 'Blade' is Put on Hold

Disney has made some significant changes to its release date schedule including pushing back some major titles for Marvel Studios. Earlier today, reports came out about pre-production being halted on Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie as the studio continues to look for a director after amicably splitting from Basamam Tariq, who remains an executive producer on the project. The project has now moved to September 6, 2024, pushed back from its November 3, 2023 date.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Marvel Comics#Fantastic Four#Krypton
digitalspy.com

First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web

A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
MOVIES
BET

Mahershala Ali’s ‘Blade’ Movie Put On Hold By Marvel

Marvel has paused the Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was in pre-production in Atlanta with director Bassam Tariq. However, he left the project two weeks ago. Production on the film is now paused. The movie was scheduled to begin filming in November. Tariq supposedly left the film due to changes in the production schedule, but the studio hopes to restart production in early 2023. Blade is now scheduled to be released in Sept. 2024.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations

The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
digitalspy.com

First look at The Grinch horror movie The Mean One

The Grinch horror remake The Mean One has unveiled a first-look photo ahead of its release this Christmas. Directed by Steven LaMorte, this green-skinned slasher stars Gotham's David Howard Thornton in the role made iconic by Jim Carrey 22 years ago – only with a murderous twist. 9-1-1: Lone...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7

Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
TV SERIES
PWMania

“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date

The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

5 different ways Marvel could reboot the X-Men in the MCU

While the Fantastic Four already have a rebooted movie on the slate, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm whether a relaunch of the X-Men, that other lucrative property Marvel nabbed from Fox, is also in the works. We do know, however, that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and his crew...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney Pushes ‘Fantastic Four,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ and More Calendar Shake-Ups

Disney announced major shifts to their theatrical release calendar on Tuesday, including delays for six Marvel films and official release dates for Kenneth Branagh’s next Hercule Poirot film, among others. On the Marvel slate, the delays include Mahershala Ali-led “Blade” film being pushed back by nearly a full year, from November 23, 2023 to September 6, 2024. The new release date announcement comes shortly after the film’s production went on hold until early next year after director Bassam Tariq exited the film in September. The project currently does not yet have a director attached. The other delayed Marvel films include the untitled...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blade: Top Marvel Candidates to Take Over Directing

Marvel's revival of Blade lost director Bassam Tariq about two weeks ago, and so far, the search for a replacement is looking like a tall order. The project was supposed to be heading into principal photography, but everything ground to a halt after Tariq's departure, with Disney revealing yesterday that a number of theatrical projects have been shifted around, and Blade is now expected to be released ten months later than previously planned, with the release date pushed back to September 6, 2024. The project is being rewritten by Moon Knight's Beau DeMayo, but there have been no credible rumors yet as to just who would take on the film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy