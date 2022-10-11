Read full article on original website
Allen Matlock
1d ago
Well ther you go.I am convinced more every day that this nation is on the highway to hell.
Lea Watson
1d ago
Ask me this got to be hell right here on earth, all we got to do is fight our way out of it with lots of prayer and obedience to God in Jesus Christ mighty name.
Carolyn Roulston Welcher
1d ago
This goes against everything God tells us. They will answer to Him one day. It’s just not right
Arkansas man pleads not guilty to attempted kidnapping of teen former co-worker
A Rogers man has entered a not guilty plea in a case alleging that he attempted to kidnap a teenage former co-worker.
KYTV
Judge sentences Boone County, Ark., woman for shooting death of her husband
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Boone County, Ark., woman for the shooting of her husband in the summer of 2020. The judge sentenced Linda Laffee to 30 years in prison. Investigators believe Lafee, 61, unjustifiably shot her husband, Richard Lafee, 63, multiple times. Authorities first responded to...
Monett man connected to burned body case sentenced to probation
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A Monett man connected with the death of a missing person has been placed on five years of supervised probation. Ray Sterling Fryling, 56, of Monett was sentenced to four years in prison, but the judge suspended the imposition of the sentence and placed him on probation. Fryling had been charged […]
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
KHBS
Fayetteville family wins top prize in America's Funniest Home Videos
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A home video showing a cat refusing to give up its snatched corn dog was plenty funny enough for a Fayetteville family to win the $20,ooo first prize in "America's Funniest Home Videos." Roe Bartholomew and her mother, Jordan, held a watch party at Grubbs in...
Farmington family finds tarantula outside home during migration season
FARMINGTON, Arkansas — October brings all sorts of creepy creatures out into the streets, and here in Northwest Arkansas that includes some with eight legs. Lori Gold says her family was enjoying the day outside their Farmington home when they came across something out of the ordinary. " [My]...
5newsonline.com
6 minors, 1 adult arrested in connection to shooting in Rogers
Six minors and one adult have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Rogers. Police say more arrests are expected.
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas police searching for suspect after chase on I-49
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A suspect involved in a police pursuit is still on the run after a chase along Interstate 49 Tuesday. According to Bella Vista communications director, Cassi Lapp, it is a case led by Gravette police but multiple law enforcement agencies were involved. Police said the...
KTLO
2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.
Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
KYTV
Christian County coroner confirms deaths of 2 involved in an officer-involved shooting died from gunshots
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -The Christian County coroner ruled the cause of death of two involved in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield died from gunshot wounds. Timothy W. Shafer, 37, and Donna M. Bailey, 23, died in the incident. Shafer died from a gunshot wound to the head. Bailey died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
KYTV
Harrison, Ark. business sends relief to Florida nursing homes affected by Ian
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Better Home Care in Harrison sent a supply trailer to central Florida for victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. Better Home Care has been working with the help of other community members to collect donations for the past two weeks. It has gathered canned goods, water, and incontinence items to aid two nursing homes affected by the storm.
KHBS
Washington County authorities searching for man after attempted kidnapping
LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in the attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl Saturday night. Authorities say it happened in Lincoln, in rural Washington County. Her mom says the girl ran into a store to escape the kidnapper. The mother...
thecamdenchronicle.com
Johnson charged with inmate death
A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
KATV
'Operation Ice Ghost' results in Drug bust; $3,600 seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar Police Department launched "Operation Ice Ghost" on Sunday and confiscated drugs, vehicles, and $3,600 from a residence in Lamar. Deputies and officers searched the residence on Cabin Creek Road. Deputies said they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine...
Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
