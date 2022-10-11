ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka Springs, AR

Allen Matlock
1d ago

Well ther you go.I am convinced more every day that this nation is on the highway to hell.

48
Lea Watson
1d ago

Ask me this got to be hell right here on earth, all we got to do is fight our way out of it with lots of prayer and obedience to God in Jesus Christ mighty name.

9
Carolyn Roulston Welcher
1d ago

This goes against everything God tells us. They will answer to Him one day. It’s just not right

KOLR10 News

Monett man connected to burned body case sentenced to probation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – A Monett man connected with the death of a missing person has been placed on five years of supervised probation. Ray Sterling Fryling, 56, of Monett was sentenced to four years in prison, but the judge suspended the imposition of the sentence and placed him on probation. Fryling had been charged […]
MONETT, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

2 arrested for breaking, entering in Boone Co.

Two individuals have been arrested following a breaking and entering attempt at the old Burlington General Store in Omaha last January. According to the just released probable cause affidavit, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the old Burlington General Store in reference to a breaking and entering incident.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Harrison, Ark. business sends relief to Florida nursing homes affected by Ian

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Better Home Care in Harrison sent a supply trailer to central Florida for victims of Hurricane Ian on Tuesday. Better Home Care has been working with the help of other community members to collect donations for the past two weeks. It has gathered canned goods, water, and incontinence items to aid two nursing homes affected by the storm.
HARRISON, AR
thecamdenchronicle.com

Johnson charged with inmate death

A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Forsyth woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer

A Forsyth woman is facing 10 years in prison after being arrested on charges related to allegedly stealing thousands from her former employer. Krystal Ladell Snow is facing one count of stealing $25,000 or more, a class C felony, which could bring a sentence of three to 10 years in prison upon conviction.
FORSYTH, MO
5NEWS

Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair

HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
HINDSVILLE, AR
KATV

'Operation Ice Ghost' results in Drug bust; $3,600 seized

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar Police Department launched "Operation Ice Ghost" on Sunday and confiscated drugs, vehicles, and $3,600 from a residence in Lamar. Deputies and officers searched the residence on Cabin Creek Road. Deputies said they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine...
LAMAR, AR
5NEWS

Attempted kidnapping leads to investigation in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) says it's investigating an attempted kidnapping in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to the sheriff's office, the attempted kidnapping happened Sunday, Oct. 9, just before 6:30 p.m. They say the suspect was a man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was...
LINCOLN, AR

