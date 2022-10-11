Read full article on original website
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros
The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
Houston Astros bullpen overlooked part of ALDS Game 1 win over Seattle Mariners
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
Astros Walk Off Mariners In Game One
Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Houston is now leading the best-of-five American League Division Series 1-0. Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman also went deep in the comeback win for the 'Stros. Rafael Montero was credited with the victory after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Robbie Ray was charged with the loss after allowing one run without recording an out. J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez each slugged a solo shot in defeat. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Thursday. Framber Valdez gets the start for Houston against Seattle's Luis Castillo.
MLB playoffs: Follow Astros-Mariners ALDS Game 2 as Seattle looks to bounce back from brutal walk-off defeat
MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league have joined the fray in the Division Series. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves are taking on challengers. Game...
Astros, Mariners ALDS Games 3, 4, times are set
HOUSTON – The Astros and Mariners ALDS game times have been announced by the Major League Baseball. Game 1 was a thriller as the Astros rallied for an 8-7 win thanks to a three-run walk off home run from Yordan Alvarez. The series resumes with Game 2 at Minute...
Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail
Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
Survey: What does it mean to be a Mariners fan as playoff baseball returns to Seattle?
With playoff baseball poised to return to T-Mobile Park for the first time in 21 years, the Seattle Mariners seem to be the only thing on people’s lips lately. It comes up over coffee and beer, on the family text string, it’s on the radio and playing on big-screen TVs in your local Washington state sports bar.
It's Not Just Seattle Who's Excited About the Mariners Postseason Run
When the Mariners clinched a playoff birth, the city of Seattle absolutely erupted. And, really, it's been a party ever since. There's an excitement in the city that I haven't seen since I happened to be in Paris the day after France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Fans took to the streets. The vibes are incredible.
