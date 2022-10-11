ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
KIRO 7 Seattle

MLB Playoffs: Mariners resume series vs Astros

The Seattle Mariners need a new plan for locking down October-tested Astros star Yordan Alvarez, because what they tried in Game 1 certainly didn’t work. Maybe ace Luis Castillo is the answer. They’ll find out when the teams play Game 2 of their AL Division Series on Thursday in...
iheart.com

Astros Walk Off Mariners In Game One

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run walk-off home run to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Houston is now leading the best-of-five American League Division Series 1-0. Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman also went deep in the comeback win for the 'Stros. Rafael Montero was credited with the victory after pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Robbie Ray was charged with the loss after allowing one run without recording an out. J.P. Crawford and Eugenio Suarez each slugged a solo shot in defeat. Game Two of the series is scheduled for Thursday. Framber Valdez gets the start for Houston against Seattle's Luis Castillo.
Click2Houston.com

Astros, Mariners ALDS Games 3, 4, times are set

HOUSTON – The Astros and Mariners ALDS game times have been announced by the Major League Baseball. Game 1 was a thriller as the Astros rallied for an 8-7 win thanks to a three-run walk off home run from Yordan Alvarez. The series resumes with Game 2 at Minute...
MyNorthwest

Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail

Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
