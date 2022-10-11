ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Yardbarker

Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League

Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
UEFA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Lawyer News

The basketball world has been anxiously waiting for WNBA star Brittney Griner to return home. It doesn't sound like that'll happen anytime soon though. Alexandr Boykov, a lawyer for Griner, had an unfortunate update on the two-time Olympic gold medalist. It seems like Griner's confidence in a return to the...
NBA
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains

After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
GOLF
FOX Sports

USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window

Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
SOCCER
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Europe's top clubs are set to make MILLIONS from the World Cup with FIFA poised to pay them over £9,000 per player, per day while their stars are in Qatar... with Man City, Man United and Chelsea - plus the Spanish giants - set to make the most

Europe's leading clubs will make millions from the World Cup with FIFA set to pay them a record amount of $10,000 per player per day while their stars are in Qatar. Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham and Barcelona were among the top earners at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, when FIFA distributed $209million (around £157m) under its Club Benefits Programme.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Republic of Ireland earn Women’s World Cup place with win over Scotland

Amber Barrett came off the bench to send the Republic of Ireland to the Women’s World Cup finals for the first time in their history with a 1-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.Barrett sent a superb finish past home keeper Lee Gibson in the 72nd minute, just four minutes after replacing Heather Payne up front.Real Madrid star Caroline Weir had a first-half penalty saved as the Scots struggled to assert themselves and saw their own hopes of emulating their 2019 finals appearance perish.Both sides started the night unsure of their respective fates but results elsewhere cleared up the situation...
SPORTS
ESPN

2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info

Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS
Yardbarker

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
UEFA

