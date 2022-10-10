Read full article on original website
KTBS
Several large trucks destroyed in Shreveport building fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters battled a building fire Friday at a trucking company in the 1900 block of Sestin Street off Texas Avenue. Firefighter called for a second alarm sending up to 37 units to the scene. Fire Chief Clarence Reese said several large trucks were destroyed by the...
KSLA
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in Bossier City. It happened about 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway. The injured man’s been taken to Ochnser LSU Health in Shreveport, where he’s listed in critical condition. Police...
KTBS
Shreveport church destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in the 2500 block of Willie Mays Street in Shreveport was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. The initial call came in shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building. There were no injuries, and...
1 dead, 2 injured in Panola County crash
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two more were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Carthage. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on US 59, just south of Carthage in Panola County. DPS reports...
KTBS
Second Tuesday night homicide victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the second man who was among three killed in four separate Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport, was shot several times on Patzman Street. He died at Ochsner LSU Health. His homicide is No. 42 in Shreveport...
ktalnews.com
SFD investigates fire at Caddo Middle Magnet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire at Caddo Middle Magnet Thursday afternoon. Dispatch records show that SFD responded to a fire at the middle school Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Smoke and flames were seen to be coming out of the building at the time of the call.
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
KSLA
3 dead in 4 overnight shootings
The driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. 1 escapes house fire on St. Vincent Ave. No injuries were reported. What is the economic impact of State Fair of Louisiana?. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The State Fair of Louisiana starts Oct. 27 and runs through...
ktalnews.com
Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim
SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
westcentralsbest.com
Fire causes smoke damage to Caddo Middle Magnet; students on fall break
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters are investigating the cause of fire Thursday afternoon at Caddo Middle Magnet School in the 7600 block of Cornelious Lane. Firefighters said when they arrived on scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from an area near the front of the school's gym. No students or...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for missing teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are searching for a Shreveport teen missing since Monday. SPD issued a media alert Friday morning saying that 13-year-old Karter Maxie went missing on October 10. He was last seen in the 3900 block of Hutchinson Street. Maxie is 5’6″ and weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.
westcentralsbest.com
Overnight storms lead to power outages, trees down
SHREVEPORT, La. - There were scattered reports of trees down and power outages across the region after the storms that rolled through the ArkLaTex late Wednesday and early Thursday. At 10 a.m., just over 1,400 SWEPCO customers were without power, over half in DeSoto Parish.
ktalnews.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in S. Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on E. 70th street claimed one person’s life Wednesday night. Around 7:20 p.m. EMS and police received a call to E. 70th St. near Thornhill Ave. Officers say the driver was traveling west on E.70th. The car hit a pedestrian when they stepped out into the street.
ktalnews.com
Local business owner reacts to fatal shooting outside store
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A local businesswoman is speaking out about gun violence after three fatal shootings in Shreveport. Jaime Willis is the owner of her family business, Pipes Emporium, in Shreveport. Tuesday was an ordinary day for Willis and her staff until about 9:15 p.m. “I was stocking...
Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
ktalnews.com
SPD investigating 4 late-night shootings, 3 fatally wounded
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There were four shootings late Tuesday night in four Shreveport neighborhoods, three victims were fatally wounded, and one is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were first called to the scene of a shooting in the Mooretown neighborhood on Tuesday night. Officers and EMS...
Ruston man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend and shooting her male friend; charged with Attempted Murder
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/13/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On October 13, 2022, around 6 PM, 28-year-old Quandavius ”Spud” Stringfellow was arrested by Bossier City Police and US Marshals at a residence in Bossier City, La. According to officials, Stringfellow surrendered to authorities after a brief stand-off. On September 25, 2022, […]
KTBS
Bossier phone scam alert
BENTON, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of the same phone scams circulating in the parish. Detectives say the caller in this scam identifies himself as Sgt. David Miller, calling from phone number 318-909-4334. He tells the person answering the phone there is a criminal or civil matter pending and the only way to pay it is to get a gift card from Walgreens, send money or get a green dot card equivalent. A request to speak to a supervisor leads to another person who identifies himself as Lt. Hollis Walt.
ktalnews.com
Big rig carrying raw sewage overturns, causes road closure
KEITHVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An overturned big rig caused a road closure in Keithville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. CPSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler just before 2:30 p.m. as it traveled south of Booker Road. According to reports, the...
