For much of Tuesday's game, the Seattle Mariners dominated the Astros, both with their hitting and pitching. But the Mariners made a dumb decision - throwing Robbie Ray in the 9th to face Yordan Alvarez with the game on the line.

Of course, Alvarez made him pay, and sent the Astros to a 1-0 lead in the ALDS!

Here's how the call sounded on SportsTalk790 with Robert Ford and Steve Sparks:

Photo: Getty Images

