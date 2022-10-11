ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a...
Las Vegas police locate previously missing man

UPDATE (4:53 p.m. Oct. 11) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Bryan Fisher was located. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man last seen Monday morning. Bryan Fisher was last seen Oct. 10 around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of...
Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
