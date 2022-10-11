Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police: Motorcyclist dies after crash in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist in the east valley. It happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at approximately 4:08 p.m. on Wednesday. According to witnesses, surveillance video, and evidence at the scene police believe the motorcyclist was headed south on Eastern in the outside travel […]
Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
KTNV
LVMPD: Motorcyclist pronounced deceased at hospital after crash near Tropicana, Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a motorcyclist is now pronounced deceased after a crash near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue Wednesday night. The crash occurred around 4:08 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist died after the driver was transported to...
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
Metro officer shot and killed responding to call
A Las Vegas Metro Police officer was shot and killed early Thursday while trying to stop a suspect in a domestic disturbance call near UNLV. Officer Truong Thai had served with Metro since 1999 and was assigned to Metro’s Southeast Area Command.
KTNV
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units...
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in North Las Vegas. Police said the collision occurred near the intersection of North 5th Street and East Rome Boulevard. According to North Las Vegas police, the motorcyclist was traveling, at what they believe to be a...
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
Joint police VIPER Team cracking down on car theft rings across Las Vegas valley
The VIPER Team has recovered more than $2,500,000 worth of stolen vehicles in 2022 including a $400,000 bust in September that lead to eight arrests according to police.
Nevada leaders react to Las Vegas police officer’s killing
Nevada leaders are responding to the news that a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer lost his life early Thursday morning in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect from a domestic disturbance call.
KTNV
Henderson Police and Fire close roads to investigate crash near St. Rose, Raiders Way
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire said they responded to a crash near the area of St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said that speed nor impairment are believed to be factors in the incident. One subject was transported to local area hospital...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Force investigation ongoing after video shows officer repeatedly punch stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it continues to investigate an officer’s use of force after a video showed the officer punching a female stabbing suspect. In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching...
VIDEO: Las Vegas woman accused of chasing, stabbing man before fight with police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several battery charges after allegedly stabbing a man last week and being involved in a physical fight with police officers. On Oct. 4 around 9 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report of a woman hitting a man with a brick and wielding […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing man
UPDATE (4:53 p.m. Oct. 11) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Bryan Fisher was located. Original story: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a man last seen Monday morning. Bryan Fisher was last seen Oct. 10 around 11:30 a.m. near the 200 block of...
Suspect arrested in police shooting was having mental breakdown; report
Mark Ellsworth, 19, is facing a charge of first-degree arson and four counts of assault against a protected person for pointing a long rifle at officers during Thursday's barricade in a southeast Las Vegas valley neighborhood.
OIS in North Las Vegas ends with man dead
A man was shot and killed by North Las Vegas Police on Monday after they were called to the scene of a man with a gun. Callers to 911 said that a man wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask was walking around pointing a gun at people.
Las Vegas man arrested for trying to stab woman, before kidnapping her, and 3 children
Mesquite police took 34-year-old Justin Carter into custody just after midnight on Monday, October 10. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center on a $500,000 bail.
Fire at luxury Las Vegas home that left 2 dead was related to smoking, investigators say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators determined Wednesday that a fire in a northwest valley home that left two people dead was accidental. Fire investigators found that the blaze was related to smoking, according to a news release from the City of Las Vegas. When 8 News Now asked exactly what kind of smoking caused the […]
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of attempted homicide, battery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect. The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call […]
Car fire reported in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car fire was reported near Carey Avenue and Lamb Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, according to Clark County. The structure fire was reported just after 1 p.m., after which several firefighter units responded. The main body of the fire was knocked down, and there are still some spot fires that crews are […]
