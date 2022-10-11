ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures

From Angela Lansbury's breakout role in 1944's Gaslight to 1991's Beauty and the Beast, here's a breakdown of the actress' many accomplishments spanning nearly eight decades Angela Lansbury's Early Life The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. ...
Cinemablend

Hugh Jackman, Josh Gad, And More Pay Tribute To Angela Lansbury After Her Death At 96

This week, beloved actress Angela Lansbury passed away at 96. The veteran star amassed numerous credits over her 80-year career but was arguably most famous to the masses for her role in Disney's animated classic Beauty and the Beast and for leading the much-missed television series Murder, She Wrote. To say that Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen would be an understatement. And since her passing was reported, many stars -- like Hugh Jackman and Josh Gad -- have paid tribute to her for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry.
The Independent

Voices: Forget Murder, She Wrote – Angela Lansbury’s best work barely gets a mention

Hammy detective. Voice of Beauty and the Beast’s Mrs Potts. Star of the “tell me more” popcorn gif (if you know, you know). Queen of the screen Dame Angela Lansbury has died, aged 96; and the first thing I thought of (and then sang, of course, with a tinge of melancholy)? “The Beautiful Briny [sea]”.Lansbury starred as amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher from 1984 to 1996 in Murder, She Wrote, which proved a staple for any hungover university student of a certain age – alongside Peter Falk’s Columbo, of course (and just imagine if the two of them had paired...
The Independent

Angela Lansbury: Enduring appeal of Murder, She Wrote star was no mystery

The sad news of the death of Angela Lansbury, just a few days shy of her 97th birthday, brought to an end one of the longest and most storied careers in Hollywood history. While she will perhaps be best remembered for the 265 episodes (and four feature-length movies) she spent playing best-selling mystery writer Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, a stint that earned her a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the “most prolific amateur sleuth”, Lansbury packed her eight decades on stage and screen with a host of memorable roles. To each of them, she...
The Independent

West End to dim lights in honour of ‘immensely talented’ Dame Angela Lansbury

London’s West End theatres will dim their lights in memory of “immensely talented” Dame Angela Lansbury, after her death at the age of 96.The Irish-British and American actress, best known for her portrayal of Jessica Fletcher in American drama series Murder, She Wrote, was a leading light on Broadway and the West End throughout her career.According to a family statement, Dame Angela died “peacefully” in her sleep five days before her 97th birthday.As a tribute to her, West End theatres will dim their lights before performances for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday, the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and...
Decider.com

Angela Lansbury, Dead At 96: Was She A Great Trouper, Or The Greatest Trouper?

After a long career that was as varied as it was distinguished — and that had not, as it happened, even come to an end — Angela Lansbury died today at the age of 96. Now 96 is, under most circumstances, a highly desirable old age. And yet I, and many others, shuddered to learn of Dame Angela’s death. She’d been an awe-inspiring presence in so many lives that we WANTED her to live forever, even if we could not expect her to. Was she a great trouper, or the greatest trouper?
NBC News

Actress Angela Lansbury has died at 96 years old

18-time Emmy nominee and five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury has died at 96 years old. NBC News’ Anne Thompson reflects on her remarkable acting career, where she was best known for her roles in “Murder, She Wrote” and “Beauty and the Beast.”Oct. 11, 2022.
US News and World Report

'Murder, She Wrote' Actress Angela Lansbury Dead at Age 96

(Reuters) -Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday. Lansbury, who played a crime-solving...
