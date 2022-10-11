And some of these blocks were no-doubters, with the hit quickly snapping off the blocker’s hands and shooting to the floor. Nebraska’s nation-leading defense did it again, rejecting Penn State over and over again at the net during an impressive 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 win against the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO