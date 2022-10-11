ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Nebraska's nation-leading defense turns away Penn State in sweep

And some of these blocks were no-doubters, with the hit quickly snapping off the blocker’s hands and shooting to the floor. Nebraska’s nation-leading defense did it again, rejecting Penn State over and over again at the net during an impressive 25-18, 25-22, 25-9 win against the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions on Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's Blackshirts won't be returning this season

The topic is settled: The Blackshirts won’t be coming back this year. Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph made it official Thursday night on the Huskers Radio Network. The honorary black practice jerseys won’t be back. “I think with this group, being a Blackshirt adds more pressure to them,”...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Purdue

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Purdue and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. When Nebraska runs the ball. This isn’t Purdue football from a few years ago. These...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Lincoln, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High hopes to bounce back in home finale

KEARNEY — After an unorthodox game at Omaha Westside took Kearney High to two different fields, the Bearcats will find themselves in a familiar environment Friday. Amidst the throngs of Foster Field, KHS looks to rebound against district opponent Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets are winless on the season, but that doesn’t mean they should be taken lightly.
KEARNEY, NE

