‘The Patient’: Where Was the Hulu Series Filmed?

By Erica Scassellati
The Patient is a psychological thriller that takes place mostly in one specific location — namely, the basement where Dr. Alan Strauss is chained. However, the Hulu series also dives into Alan’s past, exploring his relationship with his family through flashbacks. It also follows Sam in his daily life. Here’s where The Patient was filmed.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for The Patient Episode 8, “Ezra.”]

Steve Carell as Alan in the Hulu series ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

What is the Hulu series ‘The Patient’ about?

The Hulu series The Patient follows Alan Strauss, a therapist who is kidnapped by his patient Sam Fortner. Sam has a compulsion to kill, and he hopes that Alan can cure him. Though most of the series takes place in the basement, it also explores Alan’s past through flashbacks .

Alan remembers his wife Beth singing at their temple and having uncomfortable interactions with his son Ezra after he converted . It also follows Sam when he leaves Alan for the day. In the most recent episode, fans caught a glimpse of Ezra and Shoshona’s current-day lives.

Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss in ‘The Patient’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

‘The Patient’ filming location revealed

According to The Cinemaholic , The Patient was filmed in Los Angeles, CA. Filming began in mid-January 2022. The outlet also reports that the Hulu series seemingly used the Fox Studio Lot at 10201 West Pico Boulevard.

Fox Studio Lot’s website states that it is “home to 15 different sound stages and scenic on-lot locations. The 50+ acre lot contains iconic sights, art murals, and various forms of architecture that exemplify the studio’s roots and history.”

‘The Patient’ co-creators discuss filming on a stripped-down set

Of course, filming a series where most of the action takes place between two characters in one room has its challenges. Co-creators Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg discussed this challenge while speaking with Collider .

“Every decision on that set was critical. Fortunately, we had a brilliant production designer, Patricio Farrell, and that team and incredible directors,” Fields said. “You’re right, when you’re just in one place, all the decisions become very heightened because what you’ve got is those characters together in that one place, mostly.”

Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner and Steve Carell as Alan Strauss in ‘Pastitsio’ | Suzanne Tenner/FX

“We have to give a lot of credit for that to Chris Long, Kevin Bray, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton, who directed with that constraint, which is a hell of a constraint,” Weisberg added. “It’s not for a play director, but for a TV director, that’s a hell of a constraint to give them and tell them, ‘Keep this visual. Keep it moving.'”

Steve Carell was shackled to the floor while filming the series

In case any fans doubt Steve Carell’s dedication to his role as Dr. Alan Strauss, the actor was shackled to the floor while filming The Patient . “He was really chained up. He was given the option of a fake shackle that could be undone,” Fields told Collider.

“When it was discussed, I remember saying, ‘Okay, but what if something happens? He’s really chained up.’ But that’s what he wanted for his process, and boy, it worked. I will also add that when we finally got to wrap and we were finishing up, I said to Joe, ‘You know, we’ve had Steve Carell chained for months on end. That’s gotta be something.'”

New episodes of The Patient every Tuesday exclusively on Hulu.

