ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Whitney Way Thore Confirms She’s In an Open Relationship With Her Frenchman

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 1 day ago

TLC ’s Whitney Way Thore has found a new way to deal with the challenge of a long-distance romance. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star hasn’t broken up with her unnamed French boyfriend, aka the Frenchman. But the pair do have some new ground rules in their relationship.

Whitney Way Thore hasn’t broken up with her Frenchman, but distance makes things difficult

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zB6IY_0iV9zxG200
Whitney Way Thore in ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ | TLC via YouTube

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 10: Whitney Way Thore’s Mom Enters Rehab

Whitney has been in a relationship with the Frenchma n for more than a year. But with him living in Paris and her in North Carolina, getting quality time together has been tough.

“The Frenchman and I are still very much in a relationship, but being in a relationship with someone who lives on another continent presents a lot of challenges,” White said in a clip from the Oct. 11 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life shared with People . Specifically, the physical side of their relationship is missing, as she shared with her friend Tal.

“It has been a long time since I had a need met,” Whitney said.

The ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ star reveals she’s in an open relationship

Rather than call it quits on their long-distance romance, Whitney and the Frenchman have come to an agreement: They can each see other people on a casual basis.

“We didn’t break up,” Whitney tells her friends in a clip from the Oct. 11 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life (via Twitter ) . “But basically, I was trying to figure out when we could see each other next, and we got to talking about things, and basically, we’ve instituted a new policy. A don’t ask, don’t tell policy.”

“The Frenchman and I are realistic about the amount of time we get to see each other physically,” she explained in a confessional. “So we’ve officially loosened the bonds on our relationship, physically.”

Will Whitney rekindle things with Lennie?

Whitney’s new deal with the Frenchman means she’s free to have “a vacation adventure,” she said. Could that lead to her rekindling things with her ex-boyfriend Lennie ? Not only is he part of the group trip to St. Lucia, but he and Whitney are actually sharing a hotel room.

Tal suspects one thing could lead to another during the group’s Caribbean vacation.

“Whitney and Lennie seem to have developed this really strong platonic and professional relationship but it seems like things are escalating quickly,” Tal said in a confessional. “Come to find out they’re sharing a room in St. Lucia.”

“I know that Whitney still has her thing with the Frenchman but like, what’s going on with Lennie?” he added.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes stream the same day on discovery+.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’: Whitney Thore Was Rushed to the Hospital in Season 9 — What Happened to Her?

Comments / 98

Barb Clark
1d ago

Another show TLC should take off of the air. I can't stand her crying and all of her drama. And no I don't watch the show but I do see previews!

Reply
50
Happy cat
1d ago

Whitney needs to get her "story" straight. Nobody believes for a minute she's in a relationship with the Frenchman. As desperate and controlling as Whitney has shown herself to be in other relationships, she would of been either going to France often or pressure the Frenchman to come to America often.

Reply
39
Robin Bateman
1d ago

Saddest reflection and a bad representation of anyone from this great state. Someone please tell her her life is not worth anyone watching her made up drama- “ Wawawawawawa” she plays victim well.

Reply(4)
28
Related
People

Whitney Way Thore Gets Jealous of Ex Lennie Flirting with Another Woman: 'It Ain't Right'

“I just need this woman to raise up off him,” says Whitney Way Thore in an exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Whitney Way Thore is finding herself filled with jealousy during her tropical vacation. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old is enjoying her time in St. Lucia when she gets extremely upset to see her ex Lennie flirting with a woman he met, Hilda. During the trip, Thore watches as Lennie is all smiles while dancing with...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Way Thore
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Open Relationship#Tlc
Popculture

'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer

Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Says Being Full-Time Dad to Son Cruz 'Really Saved My Life'

The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 Jax Taylor can't believe how much fatherhood has changed his life. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 43, recently appeared on Dear Media's Scheananigans With Scheana Shay where he talked about how he went from being "a partier" to being a devoted father to son Cruz Michael, whom he shares with wife Brittany Cartwright, 33. "I was not into this whole life I'm having now," Taylor said of himself before marriage and his son's birth. "If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Audrey Roloff Surprised Mother-in-Law Amy With 60th Birthday Party

Major milestone. Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Audrey Roloff came together to surprise mother-in-law Amy Roloff with a special 60th birthday party. “My kids and grandkids gave me a very special birthday celebration surprise,” Amy, 60, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, September 25, over a photo of herself and husband Chris Marek one day after the party. “Perfect birthday with them and Chris.”
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

203K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy