Why Bad Bunny’s ‘Después de la Playa’ Was Recorded In The Dominican Republic

Bad Bunny’s “Después de la Playa” was inspired by the Dominican Republic and was even recorded in DR with a live band. Here’s what we know about the Un Verano Sin Ti track.

Bad Bunny released ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ in 2022

Artist Bad Bunny performs during his World’s Hottest Tour at SoFi Stadium | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bad Bunny cemented his reputation as one of the music industry’s most popular artists with Un Verano Sin Ti. This collection featured “Titi Me Preguntó,” “Moscow Mule,” “Efecto,” and “Me Porto Bonito” and enjoyed several weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 200 Music Chart.

“It’s a record to play in the summer, on the beach, as a playlist,” Bad Bunny said during an interview with the New York Times . “When I was a little kid, my family would go to the West on vacation… The album is very Caribbean, in every sense: with its reggaeton, its mambo, with all those rhythms, and I like it that way.”

The second song is the upbeat “Después de la Playa,” recorded with live musicians in the Dominican Republic.

Bad Bunny’s ‘Después de la Playa’ was inspired by Dominican culture (and recorded in DR)

One of the most popular songs from Un Verano Sin Ti is the merengue-infused “Después de la Playa.” Since its Spotify debut, this track has earned over 300 million plays.

According to Who Sampled , this Un Verano Sin Ti track was recorded in the Dominican Republic, with Bad Bunny crediting his DR fans, kickstarting his career. In fact, this was one of two songs included in the 2022 release inspired by Dominican culture. (The other was “Titi Me Preguntó.”)

“He wanted to show his appreciation for their shared Caribbean culture with these two songs,” the same website states. “’Después De La Playa’ was recorded in the Dominican Republic with a live band of local musicians.”

Influences from other genres and cultures appear in most of Bad Bunny’s music. “Titi Me Preguntó” samples Santos’ 1999 track “No Te Puedo Olvidar,” while “Otro Atardecer” highlights the lounge/indie sound so prevalent in the Marías’ music .

What is ‘Después de la Playa’ by Bad Bunny about? Here’s our look into this song’s meaning in English

“Después de la Playa” translates to “After the Beach” in English. This song tells the story of one person who professes their love to a woman. There are also references to the beach and the ocean in Bad Bunny’s lyrics.

“Tell me where we’re going after the beach,” the artist sings in the chorus, according to a Genius English translation. “If we’ll dry off, I’ll bring the towel / And if we’ll get wet again, but in my bed / I’ll give you a surfboard, baby.”

This Un Verano Sin Ti track was written by Bad Bunny, with the artist credited by his real name — Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio — on Spotify. “Después de la Playa” and other Bad Bunny originals are available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: Review: Bad Bunny Transforms Made in America Music Festival Into a Beach Party