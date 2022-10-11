ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Bears

Can the Washington Commanders [1-4] snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears [2-3]? It’s been a difficult week full of off-field headlines for the Commanders following another disappointing loss. When head coach Ron Rivera met with the media Sunday, he was asked why the Commanders are behind the other three NFC East teams, and he simply responded, “quarterback.”
Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch — even if you aren’t a subscriber.

The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
Should You Start Darnell Mooney vs. Commanders? Fantasy Outlook for Bears Wide Receiver

Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football? Fantasy football may not have as much invested into the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, but we have you covered for all the fantasy angles of every matchup each week. Let’s dive into whether you should start Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney against the Commanders.
Seahawks Claim RB Tony Jones Off Waivers From Saints

The Seahawks just lost RB Rashaad Penny for the season with a serious ankle injury, so they could use some depth at the position to go along with rookie Kenneth Walker. Jones, 24, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.
Giants go back to work but where in the world is Jamie Gillan? (PHOTOS)

The hand-made shirt said it all: “Free Jamie!”. New York Giants kicker Graham Gano and long snapper Casey Kreiter showed support for fellow special teamer Jamie Gillan Wednesday in the locker room at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Gillan, the Giants punter, was forced to remain in London while...
Eagles' Dicker the Kicker Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honor

Dicker the Kicker the latest Eagle to win an award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. How do you know Cameron Dicker is a real member of the 2022 Eagles?. The Eagles’ rookie replacement kicker has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Dicker the Kicker made two field goals, the last of which was a 23-yard game-winner.
Where in the world is the Giants’ punter?

Do you know where your punter is? In the case of 31 NFL teams this week, he’ll be at practice. The 4-1 New York Football Giants aren’t conducting drills from the same continent where starting punter Jamie Gillan is. After the Giants defeated the Packers three days ago in London, Gillan — nicknamed “the Scottish Hammer” as he’s from Arbroath, Scotland — is stuck in England, dealing with a passport issue.
