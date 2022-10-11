The Seahawks just lost RB Rashaad Penny for the season with a serious ankle injury, so they could use some depth at the position to go along with rookie Kenneth Walker. Jones, 24, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO