If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Ravens on TV
The New York Giants (4-1) are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 6 matchup. The Giants are coming off a stunning comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in London and now have many around the NFL wondering if they’re for real. Wink Martindale vs. Lamar Jackson might go a long way in determining that answer.
Ex-Eagles, Giants running back — N.J. native and Super Bowl hero — signs with Cardinals
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports “Veteran RB Corey Clement is signing to the #Cardinals practice squad, per source.”. The Cardinals are hurting at running back following Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. James Conner left the game with a ribs injury. Darrel Williams sustained a knee...
NFL Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Bears
Can the Washington Commanders [1-4] snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears [2-3]? It’s been a difficult week full of off-field headlines for the Commanders following another disappointing loss. When head coach Ron Rivera met with the media Sunday, he was asked why the Commanders are behind the other three NFC East teams, and he simply responded, “quarterback.”
Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers (UPDATE)
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
Chicago Bears’ Thursday night game is on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch — even if you aren’t a subscriber.
The Chicago Bears have a quick turnaround between their Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and hosting the Washington Commanders in Week 6. And for fans, that means figuring out how to stream Thursday night’s game on Prime Video. Prime has all of the league’s Thursday night games — the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package. Amazon partnered with ...
How to stream Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears on Prime Video: Thursday Night Football Week 6
The Washington Commanders visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6 on Thursday, October 13 (10/13/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
profootballnetwork.com
Should You Start Darnell Mooney vs. Commanders? Fantasy Outlook for Bears Wide Receiver
Are you ready for some Thursday Night Football? Fantasy football may not have as much invested into the showdown between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, but we have you covered for all the fantasy angles of every matchup each week. Let’s dive into whether you should start Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney against the Commanders.
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks schedule, TV information: How to watch game Sunday
The Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. NFL Week 6 picks, predictions: Commanders vs. Bears | 49ers vs. Falcons | Patriots vs. Browns Jets vs. Packers | Jaguars vs. Colts...
Seahawks Claim RB Tony Jones Off Waivers From Saints
The Seahawks just lost RB Rashaad Penny for the season with a serious ankle injury, so they could use some depth at the position to go along with rookie Kenneth Walker. Jones, 24, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.
Giants go back to work but where in the world is Jamie Gillan? (PHOTOS)
The hand-made shirt said it all: “Free Jamie!”. New York Giants kicker Graham Gano and long snapper Casey Kreiter showed support for fellow special teamer Jamie Gillan Wednesday in the locker room at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Gillan, the Giants punter, was forced to remain in London while...
Eagles' Dicker the Kicker Earns NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Honor
Dicker the Kicker the latest Eagle to win an award originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. How do you know Cameron Dicker is a real member of the 2022 Eagles?. The Eagles’ rookie replacement kicker has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Eagles’ 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. Dicker the Kicker made two field goals, the last of which was a 23-yard game-winner.
Where in the world is the Giants’ punter?
Do you know where your punter is? In the case of 31 NFL teams this week, he’ll be at practice. The 4-1 New York Football Giants aren’t conducting drills from the same continent where starting punter Jamie Gillan is. After the Giants defeated the Packers three days ago in London, Gillan — nicknamed “the Scottish Hammer” as he’s from Arbroath, Scotland — is stuck in England, dealing with a passport issue.
