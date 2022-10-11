ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

True Blue LA

NLDS umpires for Dodgers vs. Padres

The umpiring crew for the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres is a mix of experience and fresh faces, in terms of postseason experience. Mark Carlson is the crew chief for the series, working his 16th postseason assignment. He worked two World Series, including Dodgers-Rays in 2020, and called the Dodgers-Cardinals NLCS in 2013.
ClutchPoints

‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers

The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
NESN

Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
HeySoCal

Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
