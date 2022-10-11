Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers vs Padres: 26-Man NLDS Roster Announced with Surprises for LA
The Dodgers stay true to what Dave Roberts has been saying of late.
Los Angeles Dodgers had better bring back the longball in NLDS vs Padres
“Chick dig the longball”- Greg Maddux, a very wise man and supreme knower of ball, whether it be the mid-90s or 2022. If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to win another World Series, they’d better hit the weight room as they await the San Diego Padres’ arrival in the NLDS.
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
True Blue LA
NLDS umpires for Dodgers vs. Padres
The umpiring crew for the National League Division Series between the Dodgers and Padres is a mix of experience and fresh faces, in terms of postseason experience. Mark Carlson is the crew chief for the series, working his 16th postseason assignment. He worked two World Series, including Dodgers-Rays in 2020, and called the Dodgers-Cardinals NLCS in 2013.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘That was pretty gnarly’: Manny Machado reacts to ‘good luck’ goose after Padres beat Dodgers
The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers drop game 2 of NLDS to visiting Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit three solo home runs in Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the visiting San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night, but lost, 5-3. Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado provided the power for the San Diego Padres. They each hit solo...
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers To Open Postseason Play Against Padres at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to repeat their regular-season dominance of the San Diego Padres when they meet in a National League Division Series beginning Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium.
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers: Details on how to watch NL Division Series game for FREE, channels, time
The San Diego Padres will try on Wednesday night to put a little more pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers than they did in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urias, the Dodgers led 5-0 after three innings and had just a couple of nervous moments en route to a 5-3 win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 2 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will line up for game two of the National League Division Series Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw will each take the mound. The Dodgers lead the NLDS 1-0.
Comments / 0