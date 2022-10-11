The San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of their NLDS matchup with the help of a goose. Well, at least Padres star Manny Machado thinks so. A goose made its way onto the field at Dodger Stadium in the eighth inning as the Padres led. They would hold onto he lead against their divisional foe. San Diego held onto the lead and evened up the series at one game apiece. According to Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star, Machado thinks it was a good luck charm.

