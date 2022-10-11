Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that 34 cities across the state have been selected to receive $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System. According to a release from Kelly’s office, the funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn...
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54
FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
fortscott.biz
Letter to the Editor: Jody Hoener
I am coming to you this evening with an update on your T–Mobile Home Town Grant. After giving it a lot of thought and consideration, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will be stepping away from the lead position of the Farmers’ Market T–Mobile Hometown Grant. The...
fortscott.biz
Letter to The Editor: Bill Martin
This fall, a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to decide a measure which requires the county sheriff to be elected in all Kansas counties with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services. in 1974.
fortscott.biz
Survey to begin on K-52
The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a survey at the Little Sugar Creek drainage culvert on K-52 in Linn County the week of Oct. 17. The culvert is approximately 1 mile west of the K-7/K-52 junction (see map). The survey area of 2,500 feet is based on...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Rural Water #4 and Fulton Receive Federal Grants
United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. Project details of today’s eight announcements are:. A $900,000 loan will help complete the rehabilitation of the existing...
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
fortscott.biz
Wreaths Across America at Fort Scott National Cemetery
Volunteers are beginning plans for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony and laying of wreaths at Fort Scott National Cemetery, scheduled for December 17,2022. For anyone not familiar with this annual event, it is held to Remember, Honor and Teach about those who have served us in the military and offered their lives to defend our country.
