ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Comments / 0

Related
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Letter to the Editor: Jody Hoener

I am coming to you this evening with an update on your T–Mobile Home Town Grant. After giving it a lot of thought and consideration, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will be stepping away from the lead position of the Farmers’ Market T–Mobile Hometown Grant. The...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Letter to The Editor: Bill Martin

This fall, a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to decide a measure which requires the county sheriff to be elected in all Kansas counties with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services. in 1974.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Kansas State
City
Kelly, KS
Fort Scott, KS
Government
City
Fort Scott, KS
WIBW

Kansas emergency rental program enters hold phase as funds dwindle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program has entered the hold phase as funds dwindle. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance program entered its hold phase as funds become less available. KHRC noted that it has now...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card

I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Survey to begin on K-52

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans to start a survey at the Little Sugar Creek drainage culvert on K-52 in Linn County the week of Oct. 17. The culvert is approximately 1 mile west of the K-7/K-52 junction (see map). The survey area of 2,500 feet is based on...
LINN COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KAKE TV

What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas U.S. Senate candidate: Rev. Mark Holland

Rev. Mark Holland is a United Methodist minister, which he says makes him "perfectly positioned to represent the separation of church and state." Working as a pastor has also reinforced for him, Holland said, that "people are working together for the common good." Holland joined KCUR's Up to Date to...
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Bourbon County Rural Water #4 and Fulton Receive Federal Grants

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced that USDA is investing $5,517,200 in loans and grants toward eight community projects across the state. Project details of today’s eight announcements are:. A $900,000 loan will help complete the rehabilitation of the existing...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor
fortscott.biz

Wreaths Across America at Fort Scott National Cemetery

Volunteers are beginning plans for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony and laying of wreaths at Fort Scott National Cemetery, scheduled for December 17,2022. For anyone not familiar with this annual event, it is held to Remember, Honor and Teach about those who have served us in the military and offered their lives to defend our country.
FORT SCOTT, KS
realcleardefense.com

The Future of Air Force Tanker Program

A KC-46A Pegasus takes off from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, in support of a Tanker Airlift Control Center mission Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis) Kansas is KC-46 country, the manufacturing and basing center for the most advanced aerial refueling tanker in...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy