ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player

Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
TENNIS
ESPN

Under-pressure Spain coach Vilda hails 'historic' win over USWNT amid player row

Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda said his side had showed courage in their 2-0 friendly win over United States on Tuesday, recording their first victory over the world champions despite missing several key players amid off-field controversy. Vilda had omitted 15 players from his squad who had reportedly told the...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Hay
Person
Andrew Luck
Yardbarker

"Watch out tennis; Pickleball is coming for you" - Judy Murray issues warning to tennis

Judy Murray issued a warning to tennis after former Wimbledon junior champion Noah Rubin announced his switch from tennis to pickleball. Tennis faces various difficulties, and Judy Murray spent a lot of time around the game to become familiar with many of them. Murray is aware of how addicting this new emerging sport is due to being the Pickleball ambassador for Scotland issued a warning to tennis.
TENNIS
volleyballmag.com

USA women sweep Türkiye to move into FIVB Worlds semis

The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. They’ll play unbeaten Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. That match in Gliwice is at 2:30 Eastern and can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.
SPORTS
102.5 The Bone

Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open

Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
TENNIS
wtatennis.com

Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doha#Nzf#New Zealand Football
BBC

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic 'welcome' to compete if he can obtain visa

The Australian Open cannot press its country's government into allowing Novak Djokovic to play in January's opening Grand Slam event of 2023, says tournament director Craig Tiley. Nine-time winner Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, is banned from re-entering Australia until 2025 after he was deported this year. The Australian...
TENNIS
The Independent

Great Britain enjoy golden night at Track World Championships in France

Great Britain clinched men’s team pursuit gold on a two-medal night at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.The quartet of Ollie Wood, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Dan Bigham edged out defending champions and Olympic gold medallists Italy to claim GB’s first world title of the competition.Their compatriots in the women’s final, also facing tough Italian challengers, ultimately settled for silver on day two of the five-day event.THEY'VE ONLY GONE AND DONE IT!!The Men's Team Pursuit are WORLD CHAMPIONS 🥇Unbelievable effort from @olliewood95, @ethan_hayter, @EthanVernon22 & @DanBiggles22 ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 13, 2022Wood, Hayter, Vernon and Bigham were...
SPORTS
The US Sun

Why is the Qatar World Cup stadium called Stadium 974?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 World Cup over the winter months in a first of its kind tournament. Due to the severe hit in the Middle East, a decision was made for the tournament to take place during November and December as the top domestic leagues take a break to facilitate this.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Andy Murray reaches quarter-finals of the Gijon Open in Spain

Andy Murray battled to a three-set victory over Argentinian Pedro Cachin to reach the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open in Spain. As in his impressive first-round win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Murray began slowly and this time had to fight back from a set down to clinch a 2-6 7-5 7-6 (7-3) triumph after two hours and 49 minutes.
TENNIS
Sporting News

Japan could tip over All Blacks in ambush warns former Top League player

Former Highlanders lock Joey Wheeler has warned the All Blacks over what awaits the side on the first match of the Northern Tour when they head to Japan to take on the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo. Wheeler played under current Japan national coach Jamie Joseph at the Highlanders and has...
WORLD
volleyballmag.com

USA women will play for bronze in FIVB Worlds after falling to Serbia

Tijana Boskovic lit up the USA with 32 kills as Serbia beat the Americans 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 in Gliwice, Poland, Wednesday in the semifinals of the FIVB Women’s World Championship. While Serbia will play for gold, the USA will play for bronze on Saturday in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Both...
SPORTS
worldcoffeeportal.com

Café Kitsuné to launch in the UAE with Dubai store

A Café Kitsuné store in Séoul, South Korea | Photo credit: Café Kitsuné. French-Japanese inspired café and dining concept Café Kitsuné is to debut in the United Arab Emirates in the first quarter of 2023. Café Kitsuné is one of three premium food...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy