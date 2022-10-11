Read full article on original website
Related
Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies
There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves disappointing Game 1
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker found some positives in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. Snitker is one of the best managers in all of baseball. He’s a World Series champion for a reason. So, if he’s choosing the optimistic route, then perhaps we ought to listen to him.
Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado and Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia chirped back and forth during the eighth inning of NLDS Game 1.
FOX Sports
MLB divisional round top plays: Phillies-Braves in action
The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX. Later in the day, the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, followed by the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dansby Swanson makes ridiculous catch in Game 2 against Phillies
Dansby Swanson made a ridiculous defensive play during Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday between his Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. JT Realmuto was batting with the bases empty and two outs in the top of the sixth inning of a scoreless game. He had a 0-2 count and popped up a ball into shallow left center.
Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
The Braves' NLDS Rotation Will Shape the Phillies' Destiny
The Atlanta Braves have yet to decide if Spencer Strider or Charlie Morton will face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
batterypower.com
Offense flips the script, Kyle Wright dazzles as Braves even NLDS with Phillies
ATLANTA — The spark can come in the most unlikely — and painful — of ways. Ronald Acuña Jr. was doubled over, surrounded by manager Brian Snitker and Atlanta Braves medical staff, the right fielder just plunked in the elbow by a 95.9 mph sinker from Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The right-hander Wheeler was dealing, having retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, and the Braves hadn’t advanced a runner past first base.
Watch: Braves mascot parachutes into Truist Park ahead of playoff game vs. Phillies
The "Phillie Phanatic" may be one of the most recognizable mascots not only in Major League Baseball, but all of sports. With the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday afternoon though, it was the Phanatic's NL East rival mascot in Atlanta -- "Blooper" -- who stole the show.
Wheeler On Homecoming Start for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Zack Wheeler looks to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-0 series lead on Wednesday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
Philadelphia Phillies Top Atlanta Braves 7-6, Take 1-0 Lead in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to roll Tuesday afternoon, taking game one of the National League Division Series 7-6 over the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have now won three straight road playoff games in the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
batterypower.com
MLB announces schedule for entire Braves/Phillies NLDS
Braves fans were decidedly less than pleased to find out that the first two games of their playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies were going to be outside of prime time. In addition to the prevailing notion that the Braves are “cursed” in day games, parking at Truist Park during the week in the afternoons is a less than ideal situation and many fans were not pleased that they were not going to be able to watch Game One in particular because it is happening during work hours.
