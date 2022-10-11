ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves disappointing Game 1

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker found some positives in the team’s 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS. Snitker is one of the best managers in all of baseball. He’s a World Series champion for a reason. So, if he’s choosing the optimistic route, then perhaps we ought to listen to him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB divisional round top plays: Phillies-Braves in action

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX. Later in the day, the Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners, followed by the New York Yankees hosting the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain

ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Wheeler
batterypower.com

Offense flips the script, Kyle Wright dazzles as Braves even NLDS with Phillies

ATLANTA — The spark can come in the most unlikely — and painful — of ways. Ronald Acuña Jr. was doubled over, surrounded by manager Brian Snitker and Atlanta Braves medical staff, the right fielder just plunked in the elbow by a 95.9 mph sinker from Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s Game 2 of the National League Division Series. The right-hander Wheeler was dealing, having retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced, and the Braves hadn’t advanced a runner past first base.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Atlanta Braves
batterypower.com

MLB announces schedule for entire Braves/Phillies NLDS

Braves fans were decidedly less than pleased to find out that the first two games of their playoff series with the Philadelphia Phillies were going to be outside of prime time. In addition to the prevailing notion that the Braves are “cursed” in day games, parking at Truist Park during the week in the afternoons is a less than ideal situation and many fans were not pleased that they were not going to be able to watch Game One in particular because it is happening during work hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy