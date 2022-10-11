ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Alphonso Davies
BBC

Champions League reaction

No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
UEFA
FOX Sports

Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Bayern#Bayern Munich#Champions League Group#Borussia Dortmund#English#Ap World Cup
ESPN

Marseille boost UCL last-16 chances with win at nine-man Sporting

Marseille boosted their chances of reaching the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory at nine-man Sporting on Wednesday. Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez scored before the break as Sporting, who were down to 10 men in the reverse fixture at the Velodrome last week when they lost 4-1, lost Ricardo Esgaio and Pedro Goncalves to red cards either side of the interval.
MLS
BBC

Champions League build-up & European news conferences

More on Mbappe now. The news of his wanting to leave PSG came as quite a surprise. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Julien Laurens said: "He feels betrayed by the club in the sense that all the things the club promised him when he signed that new deal until 2025 have not happened.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Napoli vs. Ajax preview and predicted lineups

Eight days since its 6-1 thrashing in Amsterdam, Ajax will look to bounce back against Napoli in Group A to keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Luciano Spalletti's side dominated Ajax the last time out, with the Dutch club suffering one of its worst losses. A victory on Wednesday in Italy for Napoli will seal its spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Ajax must win to keep up with Liverpool in the fight for second place in the group.
UEFA
ESPN

Robert Lewandowski heroics save Barcelona in draw with Inter Milan

Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona's Champions League knockout round hopes with two late goals to earn his side a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Xavi Hernandez's Barca needed at least a draw to have a chance to avoid missing the knockout rounds for the...
MLS
The Associated Press

Bellingham extends scoring run in Dortmund draw with Sevilla

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored for the fourth Champions League game in a row as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Tuesday. Young players took center stage as Sevilla took the lead with a header from 20-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou before Bellingham knocked in Thomas Meunier’s low cross.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Napoli 4-2 Ajax: Free-scoring hosts book place in the last 16 of Champions League with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring from the spot after another controversial handball before Victor Osimhen sealed victory

Napoli kept up their 100% record in the Champions League group phase and secured progress to the knockout stages by beating Ajax Amsterdam 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday. Early goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori put the Serie A leaders comfortably ahead by the 16-minute...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy