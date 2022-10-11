Read full article on original website
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
Barcelona looking to rebound ahead of 2 crucial games
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needs to switch back into high gear. The Catalan team got off to a strong start this season but has begun to struggle just before crucial matches against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.
Antonio Rudiger's Little Piece Of UCL History Sees Real Madrid Deny Shakhtar Donetsk Memorable Win
Shakhtar were 29 seconds from recording a memorable win over Real Madrid in Warsaw, Poland.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
BBC
Champions League reaction
No Cypriot side have ever won away to an English side in Europe (D2 L6). Omonia have lost at Arsenal (1994-95) and Manchester City (2008-09). Omonia have won just two of their 36 away games in Europe - beating Rabat Ajax in 1985 and Shamrock Rovers in 1987. Cristiano Ronaldo...
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Barcelona on brink of Champions League exit after 3-3 draw with Inter Milan
Barcelona teeters precariously on the edge of exiting the Champions League for a second successive season at the group stage after a pulsating 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday at the Camp Nou.
FOX Sports
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to keep Barcelona alive — for the moment — in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lewandowski’s last-gasp header helped the Catalan club salvage a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th.
ESPN
Marseille boost UCL last-16 chances with win at nine-man Sporting
Marseille boosted their chances of reaching the Champions League last 16 with a 2-0 victory at nine-man Sporting on Wednesday. Matteo Guendouzi and Alexis Sanchez scored before the break as Sporting, who were down to 10 men in the reverse fixture at the Velodrome last week when they lost 4-1, lost Ricardo Esgaio and Pedro Goncalves to red cards either side of the interval.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
BBC
Champions League build-up & European news conferences
More on Mbappe now. The news of his wanting to leave PSG came as quite a surprise. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Julien Laurens said: "He feels betrayed by the club in the sense that all the things the club promised him when he signed that new deal until 2025 have not happened.
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan thriller, Mohamed Salah's record-breaking hat-trick and more
Matchday four of the Champions League group stage treated fans with plenty of goals, drama and action. We asked our writers James Olley, Rob Dawson and Alex Kirkland to answer some of our big questions. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) What caught your attention from matchday...
Yardbarker
Napoli vs. Ajax preview and predicted lineups
Eight days since its 6-1 thrashing in Amsterdam, Ajax will look to bounce back against Napoli in Group A to keep its UEFA Champions League hopes alive. Luciano Spalletti's side dominated Ajax the last time out, with the Dutch club suffering one of its worst losses. A victory on Wednesday in Italy for Napoli will seal its spot in the knockout rounds of the competition. Ajax must win to keep up with Liverpool in the fight for second place in the group.
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
ESPN
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski heroics save Barcelona in draw with Inter Milan
Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona's Champions League knockout round hopes with two late goals to earn his side a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Xavi Hernandez's Barca needed at least a draw to have a chance to avoid missing the knockout rounds for the...
Bellingham extends scoring run in Dortmund draw with Sevilla
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored for the fourth Champions League game in a row as Borussia Dortmund drew 1-1 with Sevilla on Tuesday. Young players took center stage as Sevilla took the lead with a header from 20-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou before Bellingham knocked in Thomas Meunier’s low cross.
Napoli 4-2 Ajax: Free-scoring hosts book place in the last 16 of Champions League with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring from the spot after another controversial handball before Victor Osimhen sealed victory
Napoli kept up their 100% record in the Champions League group phase and secured progress to the knockout stages by beating Ajax Amsterdam 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Wednesday. Early goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori put the Serie A leaders comfortably ahead by the 16-minute...
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter
On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
T1 wrap up first place in Group A at Worlds group stage
