KTEN.com
Road reconstruction project in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)-- Ardmore city engineers are looking to secure a contractor in the coming weeks to get started on a much-needed project to reconstruct 8th ave. NW between M and R Streets. “This is going to be full depth rip up the pavement and put all new in, but...
KTEN.com
Mustang SUD breaks ground on Gunter facility
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - On Wednesday, Mustang Special Utility District broke ground on their facility. Just over a month ago the Gunter city council agreed to sell their water and sewage system to Mustang Special Utility District. The deal totaling over $9 million according to the city. Chris Boyd, General...
KXII.com
17 emergency vehicles dispatched to grass fire near Pottsboro
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters still don’t know the exact cause of Wednesday’s grass fire that occurred just west of Pottsboro, but are asking residents to be mindful that drought conditions make it easy to spark a fire. As many as 17 vehicles were dispatched to fight the...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
KTEN.com
Downtown Sherman Now celebrates 30 years
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Wednesday night Sherman people gathered around the courthouse in celebration of a nonprofit that's been helping the city for 30 years now. 19-92 a man started helping the city's main street by exchanging businesses buildings so more businesses could come in. "We saw the need for...
KTEN.com
Natural gas plant explosion rocks Coal County warehouse
COALGATE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Multiple first responders were called to a natural gas plant explosion along County Road 3840 on Tuesday night. A resident called Coalgate Fire Department around 10 p.m. after hearing the blast. The Marathon Petroleum Corp. warehouse suffered severe damage. The Caney Volunteer Fire Department said several...
KTEN.com
Fire prevention week at elementary schools
TEXOMA (KTEN) -- Students at Hyde Park Elementary in Denison and Tishomingo Elementary had some special guests to teach them about basic fire safety in a fun interactive way. "Each student got to go out and tour the fire trucks and look around and see some of the firemen in full gear,” said Tishomingo Elementary Principal Brandon Moreland. “So they really enjoyed that.”
KXII.com
Explosion overnight at Coal Co. natural gas plant
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An explosion rocked a natural gas plant in Coal County overnight Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp. confirms there was a fire at the company’s Arkoma 1 compressor station approximately 10 miles north of Coalgate. Local emergency responders are assisting with the response, and have closed...
KXII.com
Madill man dies in crash
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man died in a single vehicle crash Tuesday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Highway 199 three miles east of Madill. Troopers said Jesse Patino, 34, was travelling east when he went off the road, struck a fence...
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD joins Farm Fresh Challenge
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District is joining the Texas Department of Agriculture's Farm Fresh Challenge. The district will be serving more locally sourced produce in student lunches and offer agricultural learning activities. District staffers will also visit elementary schools each month with samples of food students may not have experienced before.
KTEN.com
Deputies seize approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop
MURRAY CO., Okla., (KTEN)-- During a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 177 north of Sulphur, Murray county deputies found approximately 3,000 fentanyl pills, 3/4 of a pound of meth, and four pistols inside William Parker Gray's car. According to the Murray County Sheriff's Office, after finding the pills, they obtained...
KTEN.com
Rehabilitation Center earns grant to help patients afford services
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Sherman's Rehabilitation Center received a grant from Sparklight worth $5,000. That money earmarked to help patients pay for needed services. "So many kiddos struggle and they just need that help," said Executive Director of The Rehabilitation Center, Cassi Bergland. "They need that support. You don't realize until you see how much of a difference that it can make. From a kiddo that can come in and not know how to walk without a walker. And, it just makes a huge difference and sometimes they need that extra help."
KXII.com
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
KTEN.com
Fatal crash takes one life in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Oklahoma (KTEN) -- A Madill man died in a car crash on Highway 199 on Tuesday evening. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Jesse Patino was traveling East when he suddenly left the road, hit a fence, and was ejected from the car. Patino was pronounced dead on...
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
KTEN.com
Sherman and NAACP recognizes 1930 Black Business District
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- In 1930, Sherman Black Business District was destroyed by racial violence. The city and Grayson County's NAACP has worked together to recognize the city's Black Business District. The NAACP hopes to recognize the district wit ha monument set near the Sherman Public Library. "Number one, you...
KTEN.com
Durant Police Chief Retires
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) - The City of Durant says that Durant Police Chief David Houser sent a letter on Friday that he was retiring. "We have received a letter of retirement from Chief of Police David Houser after serving Durant citizens for more than 30 years," Kelli Simmons, the public information of officer for the City of Durant said. "We wish him well on his future endeavors."
KTEN.com
Sherman teen with epilepsy crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN)—Alison Appleby had never entered a pageant before, but when someone told her she couldn't do it, she had to prove them wrong. In her first competition, she came home, crowned Miss Dallas Teen 2022, with her service dog in training, Brady, by her side. "A bystander...
KTEN.com
Fannin County Justice Center moving forward
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) - The Fannin County Commissioners continue to take steps forward with the construction process of the justice center. According to Fannin County Judge Randy Moore architects are meeting with county departments for designing purposes. The county also seeking proposals for a Construction Manager at Risk. "We...
