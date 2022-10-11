SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- Sherman's Rehabilitation Center received a grant from Sparklight worth $5,000. That money earmarked to help patients pay for needed services. "So many kiddos struggle and they just need that help," said Executive Director of The Rehabilitation Center, Cassi Bergland. "They need that support. You don't realize until you see how much of a difference that it can make. From a kiddo that can come in and not know how to walk without a walker. And, it just makes a huge difference and sometimes they need that extra help."

SHERMAN, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO