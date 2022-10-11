ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fruit Heights, UT

Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend

TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ksl.com

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
South Jordan police investigating early morning shooting

SOUTH JORDAN — A 31-year-old man was shot in South Jordan in the early morning hours on Saturday. South Jordan police are still investigating the incident, but South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said there is no immediate danger to the public. The man was shot once in each...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car

RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
OGDEN, UT
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year

SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
UTAH STATE
Intermountain donation builds Weber State University's new physician assistant program

OGDEN — Intermountain Healthcare announced on Thursday it is donating over $1 million to support Weber State University's efforts to train future health care workers. Specifically, the money will help with the university's new physician assistant program, the Diversity in Healthcare scholarship program, and the Office of Community Development Ogden Civic Action Network.
OGDEN, UT
High school football: Week 10 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 10 high school football games across the stat. KSL.com Game of the Week (Thursday): Farmington at Syracuse. A 40-20 win over Farmington Thursday in the Game of the Week gave the Titans a 6-0 region...
FARMINGTON, UT

