ksl.com
Teens charged as adults in fatal carjacking attempt police say was 'random'
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenagers with extensive juvenile criminal histories have been charged as adults in connection with a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City in September, which prosecutors say appears to have been done at random. Christian Rodriguez, 16, of West Jordan, was charged Friday in 3rd...
ksl.com
Pleasant Grove man enters guilty plea, admitting to murdering his ex-girlfriend
TOOELE — A Pleasant Grove man has pleaded guilty to murder, admitting to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child. Brandon Scott Zipperle, 29, was charged with aggravated murder, but an Oct. 4 plea deal downgraded the charge to murder, which is also a first-degree felony. The deal also included dismissing two counts of obstructing justice and one count of possession of a weapon by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.
ksl.com
Slain real estate agent's brother says plea deal went too far
SALT LAKE CITY — A small group of about 15 people gathered outside the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office on Thursday afternoon to protest a plea deal they think is letting the man who admitted to killing their relative and friend off "too easy." Dean Belov, brother of...
ksl.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding.
ksl.com
Magna woman admits killing husband, but says she thought it was self-defense
SALT LAKE CITY — A Magna woman has admitted that she killed her husband in the family's martial arts dojo, pleading guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony. But she said she believed her actions were justified. Cynthia Vincent, 42, shot her husband, Michael Vincent, shortly after midnight on July...
ksl.com
Judge recommends 20 years in prison for Utahn who caused fatal wrong-way crash
SALT LAKE CITY — A Cottonwood Heights man will spend at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges related to a wrong-way crash that killed a woman and injured two others. On April 19, 2021, Justin Wayne Robertson entered I-215 at 6200 South going the...
ksl.com
Man in custody following domestic violence incident, SWAT response in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A domestic violence incident early Saturday morning led to a SWAT team response, and Salt Lake police say they took a man into custody. Officers responded to an apartment on the 500 block of Dexter Street after a 911 call at 3:24 a.m. reported the sound of at least one gunshot, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. They set up a perimeter and started checking the area.
ksl.com
2 Utah teens charged in crime spree, including intentionally hitting 75-year-old jogger
LINDON — Two teenagers wanted in connection with a string of crimes in the Lindon area are now facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, accusing them of using their car to intentionally hit an elderly man who was out for a morning run. According to court documents obtained by...
ksl.com
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
ksl.com
'I lost everything': Recovering addict helps law enforcers warn Utahns of 'rainbow fentanyl'
HOLLADAY — Fifteen years ago, Chris Lovell was living a good life. "I had a business. I had a house, a girlfriend. I had everything I wanted," he said. But after an injury, Lovell started taking prescription painkillers and soon became addicted. "Four years later, I got a mugshot,...
ksl.com
South Jordan police investigating early morning shooting
SOUTH JORDAN — A 31-year-old man was shot in South Jordan in the early morning hours on Saturday. South Jordan police are still investigating the incident, but South Jordan Police Sgt. Eric Anderson said there is no immediate danger to the public. The man was shot once in each...
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
ksl.com
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
ksl.com
Many Americans admit lying about COVID-19 in a new survey. Here's their rationale
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly half of Americans acknowledged they weren't truthful about their COVID-19 status or didn't follow public health measures at the height of the pandemic in a new nationwide survey led in part by a team of University of Utah Health researchers. Wanting to feel normal...
ksl.com
KSL.com celebrates presence in Silicon Slopes with opening of Lehi office
LEHI — Deseret Digital Media is a Utah fixture, operating KSL.com as well as Utah.com, and on Thursday the company will take a step toward becoming a fixture in the Silicon Slopes community as it hosts an open house for its new Lehi office. The new office is located...
ksl.com
University of Utah to dole out one of the largest university-affiliated awards for climate change
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's Wilkes Center for Climate Science and Policy will be administering a $1.5-million international prize to recognize and support the "world's most promising ideas" to address the impacts of climate change. U. President Taylor Randall, along with local philanthropists Scott Anderson and...
ksl.com
Intermountain donation builds Weber State University's new physician assistant program
OGDEN — Intermountain Healthcare announced on Thursday it is donating over $1 million to support Weber State University's efforts to train future health care workers. Specifically, the money will help with the university's new physician assistant program, the Diversity in Healthcare scholarship program, and the Office of Community Development Ogden Civic Action Network.
ksl.com
High school football: Week 10 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 10 high school football games across the stat. KSL.com Game of the Week (Thursday): Farmington at Syracuse. A 40-20 win over Farmington Thursday in the Game of the Week gave the Titans a 6-0 region...
ksl.com
2 late-game picks, touchdowns lift Box Elder past Ridgeline in regular season finale
BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder football tasted a bit of its own medicine on Wednesday night. The Bees, who run a wishbone offense, were gashed on the ground by senior Ridgeline running back Will Rippstein, who ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries. It was not...
