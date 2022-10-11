Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Recalls Her Sassy First Meeting With Loretta Lynn
Loretta Lynn was a trailblazer in country music and a woman who opened many doors for other females in the industry. After leaning of Lynn's death on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Carrie Underwood expressed her gratitude for the path the legend carved. She also shared her first encounter with Lynn in a hilarious story.
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]
A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
Everyone Wants a Carrie Underwood Duet! ‘We Get Requests Every Week,’ She Says
Carrie Underwood is in high demand these days. After her mega-hit with Jason Aldean on "If I Didn't Love You" went No. 1 and won several awards, the country singer says she frequently receives invitations to join other projects. "We get requests every week, and it has to make sense,"...
A Kenny Chesney Song Helped Ashton Kutcher Confess His Love to Mila Kunis
Lady A said it best: "It's crazy what a song can do." For celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, a song might be the reason they're married! And that song belongs to Kenny Chesney, Kutcher reveals. The actor invited Chesney to join him for an unconventional interview recently. Kutcher...
Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Again: Meet His New Partner, Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time. "They've been dating for a little...
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet
Parker McCollum has seen success in his country music career with two No. 1 hits, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," and although he feels he hasn't yet "made it," he has splurged on one big purchase to celebrate his wins. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights'...
