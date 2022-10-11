ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
KIXS FM 108

Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]

A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
KIXS FM 108

Billy Ray Cyrus Is Dating Again: Meet His New Partner, Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus has officially started dating again after his divorce from Tish Cyrus, his wife of 28 years. A source confirms to People that he is in a relationship with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and they have been seeing one another for some time. "They've been dating for a little...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ceelo Green
Person
Adam Levine
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
KIXS FM 108

Parker McCollum Reveals His Biggest Splurge Yet

Parker McCollum has seen success in his country music career with two No. 1 hits, "Pretty Heart" and "To Be Loved by You," and although he feels he hasn't yet "made it," he has splurged on one big purchase to celebrate his wins. The singer tells Taste of Country Nights'...
CELEBRITIES
KIXS FM 108

KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIXS FM 108 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kixs.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy