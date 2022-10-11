Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown, 86, of Keytesville, MO, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. Sadie was born on May 6, 1936, in Caldwell County, MO, the daughter of Irvy and Edna (Wilds) Hawkins. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1954. Sadie was united in marriage to James Edward Brown on April 2, 1955, in Braymer, MO. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and bowling where she participated in leagues, tournaments, and even nationals. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Brown of Harrisonville, MO, Mark (Laura) Brown of Harrisonville, MO; one daughter Debra (Danny) Carson of Keytesville, MO; four grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Kyle Brown, Eric Brown and Nicholas (Ashley) Brown; four step grandchildren, Shanna Hulett, Jacob Carson, Dylan Carson and Kelsey Carson; 13 great grandchildren; one step great grandson; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Brown on September 6, 2011; one son, Gerald Brown; four siblings, Frances Miller, Nellie Davis, Billie Hawkins, and I.F. Hawkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home.

