Excelsior Springs, MO

St. Joseph woman indicted in alleged CARES Act fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A St. Joseph woman is federally indicted for allegedly participating in a CARES Act fraud scheme. The Department of Justice says 38-year-old Brooke Stewart allegedly filed for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits for four separate individuals who were not eligible. Through the act, certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits could receive an additional $600 weekly.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Ellanette (Darling) Herman

Ellanette (Darling) Herman, 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories of Ellanette and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown

Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown, 86, of Keytesville, MO, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. Sadie was born on May 6, 1936, in Caldwell County, MO, the daughter of Irvy and Edna (Wilds) Hawkins. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1954. Sadie was united in marriage to James Edward Brown on April 2, 1955, in Braymer, MO. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and bowling where she participated in leagues, tournaments, and even nationals. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Brown of Harrisonville, MO, Mark (Laura) Brown of Harrisonville, MO; one daughter Debra (Danny) Carson of Keytesville, MO; four grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Kyle Brown, Eric Brown and Nicholas (Ashley) Brown; four step grandchildren, Shanna Hulett, Jacob Carson, Dylan Carson and Kelsey Carson; 13 great grandchildren; one step great grandson; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Brown on September 6, 2011; one son, Gerald Brown; four siblings, Frances Miller, Nellie Davis, Billie Hawkins, and I.F. Hawkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home.
KEYTESVILLE, MO
City of Leeton receives $2 million from MDNR for wastewater upgrades

LEETON, Mo. - The City of Leeton receives over $2 million in financial assistance from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for upgrades to its wastewater system. The project will add a special system to the existing wastewater treatment lagoon to meet future ammonia limits. More improvements include adding an ultraviolet light treatment system and installing a surface aeration system.
LEETON, MO
Michael Levy

Michael Levy, 44, of Odessa, MO, passed away October 11th after a valiant battle with colon cancer. Mike was born July 16, 1978, in Kansas City to Thomas (Joe) and Nancy Levy. He was a lifelong resident of Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1996. He worked at Fireworks Over America for over 25 years where he played an important and vital role. Mike was involved in the community through coaching Little League basketball and helping at the food pantry.
ODESSA, MO
Vernon Dale Atherton

Vernon Dale Atherton, 87, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
CARROLLTON, MO
Jewell Lowrey

Jewell Lowrey, 95, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 26. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Bittiker Funeral Home.
CARROLLTON, MO

