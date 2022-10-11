ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

Related
Wisconsin Watch

Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
wpr.org

Many voters are worried about climate change, but it's not top of mind in Wisconsin's US Senate race

Wisconsin voters say they’re concerned about climate change — but it's far from the forefront of issues in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race. During Wisconsin’s first U.S. Senate debate, candidates provided a stark contrast on addressing climate change. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said the climate crisis requires transitioning away from fossil fuels as storms that used to occur once every century or 500 years have devastated infrastructure statewide.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin gov won't back abortion exceptions if ban remains

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday that he wouldn’t sign a bill creating exceptions for rape and incest if it would keep in place the state’s 1849 abortion ban. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary and now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. “I wouldn’t sign it because that leaves the underlying law in place which is a ban on abortion,” Evers said in response to a question at a Rotary Club of Milwaukee event co-sponsored by the Milwaukee Press Club and Wispolitics.com. The Wisconsin Legislature is controlled by Republicans, some of whom have voiced support for granting rape and incest exceptions to the state law that came into play after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling left it up to states to determine whether abortion should be legal.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mandela Barnes
WISN

Democrats look to abortion to mobilize voters a month out from Election Day

MILWAUKEE — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes continued his campaign events focused on abortion Monday, in an attempt by Democrats nationwide to mobilize voters after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Monday’s roundtable followed a weekend rally in Milwaukee with Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood’s national...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Wisconsin sheriffs' advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric

MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Senate#Crime#U S Senate#Cbs News#Wisconsinites#Cnn#Upfront
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Top Wisconsin midterm races tightening

(WTVO) — It is shaping up to be a tight midterm season in Wisconsin. New polls showed that two of the top races are neck-and-neck. A CBS YouGov poll has Republican Senator Ron Johnson up one percentage point over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. A different poll found that the state’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers is […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Wisconsin Department of Health Services approves new COVID boosters for those 5 and up

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that everyone age 5 and older is now eligible for an updated COVID-19 booster. This expanded eligibility for the updated COVID-19 boosters follows authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Previously the updated COVID-19 boosters were recommended for those 12 and older.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
Badger Herald

Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy