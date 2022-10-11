Read full article on original website
Kenneth David Draisey Jr.
Kenneth David Draisey Jr., 70 of Higginsville, Missouri died on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. He was born Tuesday, September 16, 1952 in Sioux City, Iowa and was the son of the late Kenneth Draisey Sr. and the late Helen Draisey (nee McCloud). He was the husband of Kimberly Draisey.
Dorothy “Dotty” Elaine Sieck
Dorothy “Dotty” Elaine Sieck, age 96, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Dotty was born the daughter of George Dewey and Rubie (Miller) Mitchell on July 5, 1926, in Live Oak, Florida. She was united in marriage to Albert “Bert” Martin Sieck on June 26, 1954, in Topeka, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 1, 2017. Dotty was a homemaker, and enjoyed taking care of her family. She was a member of the Braymer Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri. She was also a member of P.E.O. and the Tuesday Study Club.
Patricia Ann Lock
Patricia Ann Lock, 81, Overland Park, passed away October 9th, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Hospital, after a battle with Dementia. Visitation will be 10 -11 am Thursday, October 13th at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 14251 Nall Ave. Leawood, Kansas 66223. A funeral mass will follow at 11 am. Burial will take place in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, 9501 W. 159th St. Overland Park, Kansas 66221 immediately following the funeral mass.
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown
Sadie Margaret (Hawkins) Brown, 86, of Keytesville, MO, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, MO. Sadie was born on May 6, 1936, in Caldwell County, MO, the daughter of Irvy and Edna (Wilds) Hawkins. She graduated from Braymer High School in 1954. Sadie was united in marriage to James Edward Brown on April 2, 1955, in Braymer, MO. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and bowling where she participated in leagues, tournaments, and even nationals. She is survived by two sons, Steve (Judy) Brown of Harrisonville, MO, Mark (Laura) Brown of Harrisonville, MO; one daughter Debra (Danny) Carson of Keytesville, MO; four grandchildren, Brandon Brown, Kyle Brown, Eric Brown and Nicholas (Ashley) Brown; four step grandchildren, Shanna Hulett, Jacob Carson, Dylan Carson and Kelsey Carson; 13 great grandchildren; one step great grandson; and one great great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim Brown on September 6, 2011; one son, Gerald Brown; four siblings, Frances Miller, Nellie Davis, Billie Hawkins, and I.F. Hawkins. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Bethany Cemetery north of Keytesville, MO. Visitation will be Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 pm at the Summerville Funeral Home in Salisbury, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Summerville Funeral Home.
Vernon Dale Atherton
Vernon Dale Atherton, 87, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Oct. 11. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
Jewell Lowrey
Jewell Lowrey, 95, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 26. A Celebration of Life graveside service will be 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Bittiker Funeral Home.
Paving operation will close portion of Harrison St. on Oct. 13
JACKSON COUNTY – Crews will be completing pavement repairs along Harrison St. between 22nd St. and Tracy Ave. that will require the following closures on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. the same day. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes. All work is weather permitting.
The 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational is ready to sound off
ODESSA, Mo. -- High school bands in the area are ready to sound off at the 18th Annual Odessa Marching Invitational. Band Director Derek Twombly and Assistant Director Travis Wittman say the event is an "excellent opportunity for bands of all sizes to compete in their classes against one another in four different categories...parade, indoor color guard, indoor percussion and field show competitions."
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno
Sondra “Sonnie” Renno, 84, of Higginsville, died October 10, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 10:30 am, at the Salem United Church of Christ. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. She will be buried in the City Cemetery. Memorials...
St. Joseph woman indicted in alleged CARES Act fraud scheme
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A St. Joseph woman is federally indicted for allegedly participating in a CARES Act fraud scheme. The Department of Justice says 38-year-old Brooke Stewart allegedly filed for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits for four separate individuals who were not eligible. Through the act, certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits could receive an additional $600 weekly.
Firefighters respond to grass fire near Chillicothe
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Chillicothe Fire Department officials say they responded to a report of a Bush hog fire at a location just east of Route V. According to the department, the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Monday. Upon arrival, the fire department found the fire on the bush hog out, but a grass fire had spread rapidly across a field. Mutual aid was requested from Chula, Wheeling, and the Conservation Department.
Windsor woman arrested after accident
CASS COUNTY, Mo. - A Windsor resident is accused of driving while intoxicated following a single vehicle accident in Cass County yesterday evening. According to MSHP, 36-year-old Gevan Jefferies drove her vehicle off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected, striking a ditch. She was transported to Lee’s Summit Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
Marshall man arrested following pursuit in Saline County
MARSHALL – A motorcycle and eventual foot pursuit in Saline County led to the arrest of a Marshall man. An incident report says deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle without registration traveling around 100 mph on Highway 240. The motorcycle failed to yield and fled into Marshall. After the motorcycle went off the roadway and fell on it side on the Commercial Boulevard ramp, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Brett M. Ortega, reportedly fled on foot. The deputy took Ortega into custody after a 100-yard foot chase.
Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Board meet Thursday
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – The Warrensburg Convention and Visitors Bureau Board meets in regular session Thursday. Orders of business on the agenda include a financial report. Additionally, City of Warrensburg and WCVB Annual Agreement and a KPM Letter of Engagement. Following, a budget revision, WCVB Strategic Plan update, and Directors Report. Concluding the meeting is a City of Warrensburg update by Mayor Jim Kushner.
Court documents reveal more information in Excelsior Springs kidnapping and rape investigation
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman was held captive in a basement room for about a month and was raped repeatedly before she was able to escape, according to charging documents filed Tuesday. The suspect, 39-year-old Timothy M. Haslett of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, was arrested Friday and...
Saline County Commission meet Wednesday
MARSHALL, Mo. – The Saline County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 12. The tentative agenda indicates the commission to approve payment schedule, payroll, and vacation extension for Brad Bartlett. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Saline County Commission Office.
City of Leeton receives $2 million from MDNR for wastewater upgrades
LEETON, Mo. - The City of Leeton receives over $2 million in financial assistance from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for upgrades to its wastewater system. The project will add a special system to the existing wastewater treatment lagoon to meet future ammonia limits. More improvements include adding an ultraviolet light treatment system and installing a surface aeration system.
Lane and ramp closures scheduled for portions of I-49 beginning on Oct. 13
CASS COUNTY – Crews will be completing resurfacing work along various portions of northbound and southbound Interstate 49 beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 16. This work will require the following closures. All work is weather permitting. Thursday, Oct. 13. Crews will close the...
