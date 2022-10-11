Read full article on original website
Related
What to expect at Jackson State’s 2022 homecoming
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Homecoming for 2022 will be October 15-22. Homecoming events include a concert featuring Moneybagg Yo on Wednesday, October 19 at the Lee E. Williams Athletic & Assembly Center. This year’s homecoming theme pays homage to the 90s sitcom centered on student life at Hillman College, a fictional historically […]
Brett Favre on $77M Mississippi welfare scandal: 'I have been unjustly smeared in the media'
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, currently embroiled in a $77 million Mississippi state welfare fund scandal, released his first statement on the scandal itself on Tuesday. You won't be surprised to find out that he is continuing to claim that he is innocent of any crimes. "I have been unjustly...
Pharmaceutical company linked to Brett Favre made pitch for state welfare funds at quarterback's Mississippi home
NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre hosted Mississippi officials at his home in January 2019, where an executive for a pharmaceutical company Favre invested in solicited nearly $2 million in state welfare funds.
nypressnews.com
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Brett Favre Breaks Silence On Mississippi Welfare Funds Scandal
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has finally addressed accusations of his role in a Mississippi welfare funds scandal. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement provided exclusively to FOX News on Tuesday (October 11). "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
P-EBT benefits released for SNAP children under six in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) have started releasing P-EBT benefits to children who were under six-years-old and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-2022 school year or summer 2022. The P-EBT cards will be mailed between October 13 and October 22. Children who […]
WLBT
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
HBCU River City Classic shelved, game to shift
Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M will play this weekend, but not at HBCU River City Classic. Here's why. The post HBCU River City Classic shelved, game to shift appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alexander H. Jones: Mississippi shows why states rights don't work
The governor of Mississippi transferred millions of dollars from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families to the University of Southern Mississippi for the purpose of funding a volleyball stadium. The funds were moved at the behest of former football star Brett Favre, whose daughter plays volleyball at that college. This is all that happened. There is no need to embellish or accentuate the outrage. But, a deeper meaning exists beneath the tawdry surface of Mississippi’s scandal. For centuries, Mississippians and other Southerners have demanded leeway to...
Comments / 0