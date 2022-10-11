ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
KING 5

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
Rich Eisen
Alex Bregman
Framber Valdez
Eugenio Suárez
Justin Verlander
Albert Pujols
KHOU

ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 13 Schedule

The Seattle Mariners face the difficult challenge of recovering from a heartbreaking playoff defeat on Thursday. Seattle appeared to be on its way to a win over the Houston Astros, but then manager Scott Servais brought in Robbie Ray to face Yordan Alvarez in the ninth inning. Alvarez planted a three-run home run into the second deck at Minute Maid Park to give the Astros a 1-0 series lead.
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
Seattle Mariners
Baseball
France
Houston Astros
Bleacher Report

Upcoming MLB Free Agents with the Most to Win or Lose in 2022 Playoffs

For some upcoming free agents, the MLB postseason is a golden opportunity to boost their stock on a national stage. Regular-season standouts like Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson are going to get paid regardless of how they perform this postseason, but the stock of role players is far more volatile.
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Busts of the 2022 MLB Season

Playoff baseball is living up to the hype so far. Players such as Julio Rodriguez, Yordan Álvarez, Ronald Acuña Jr., Trea Turner and Bryce Harper are among the stars leaving an impression. We've watched former Cy Young Award winners such as Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray...
Bleacher Report

Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
