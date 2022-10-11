Read full article on original website
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Mariners lose a tough one in Game 1 of ALDS against nemesis Houston. Here’s what happened
The Mariners resume their 2022 postseason run Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
FOX Sports
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
Mariners’ hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
FOX Sports
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
KHOU
ALDS: Five reasons the Astros will win...and five reasons the Mariners will
HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners are in Houston to take on the Astros in the American League Division Series. And while the two teams battle it out on the baseball diamond, KING 5 in Seattle and KHOU 11 in Houston are looking at reasons their team will advance! KHOU 11's Jason Bristol and Daniel Gotera have the reasons for the Astros. Alex Didion has the reasons it'll be Seattle moving on to the American League Championship Series.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
LIVE UPDATES: Bregman extends Astros lead to 4-2 over Mariners in Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez wrecked the Seattle Mariners’ bullpen strategy with one colossal swing on Tuesday, giving the Houston Astros an 8-7 Game 1 victory with a three-run drive off Robbie Ray with two outs in the ninth inning. Seattle manager Scott Servais called the left-handed Ray...
Houston Astros bullpen overlooked part of ALDS Game 1 win over Seattle Mariners
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
Astros vs Mariners: ALDS Game 1 Odds, Preview and Predictions
Our MLB betting experts dive into the American League Division Series opener between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners with
Bleacher Report
Kyle Wright Celebrated by MLB Twitter in Braves' NLDS Game 2 Win vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves knotted their National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies at one game apiece after defeating their NL East rival 3-0 on Wednesday from Truist Park. Atlanta starting pitcher Kyle Wright struck out six over six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and one walk. The...
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 13 Schedule
The Seattle Mariners face the difficult challenge of recovering from a heartbreaking playoff defeat on Thursday. Seattle appeared to be on its way to a win over the Houston Astros, but then manager Scott Servais brought in Robbie Ray to face Yordan Alvarez in the ninth inning. Alvarez planted a three-run home run into the second deck at Minute Maid Park to give the Astros a 1-0 series lead.
SB Nation
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS
Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
Bleacher Report
Upcoming MLB Free Agents with the Most to Win or Lose in 2022 Playoffs
For some upcoming free agents, the MLB postseason is a golden opportunity to boost their stock on a national stage. Regular-season standouts like Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson are going to get paid regardless of how they perform this postseason, but the stock of role players is far more volatile.
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Busts of the 2022 MLB Season
Playoff baseball is living up to the hype so far. Players such as Julio Rodriguez, Yordan Álvarez, Ronald Acuña Jr., Trea Turner and Bryce Harper are among the stars leaving an impression. We've watched former Cy Young Award winners such as Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Robbie Ray...
Bleacher Report
David Robertson off of Phillies' NLDS Roster After Suffering Injury Celebrating HR
Veteran reliever David Robertson was left off the Philadelphia Phillies' roster for the National League Division Series:. Manager Rob Thomson said Robertson strained his right calf while celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Thomson described him as "devastated" and "very disappointed." Harper...
Bleacher Report
Astros' Phil Maton Suffered Fractured Finger Injury Punching Locker After Poor Outing
Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB playoffs after suffering a metacarpal fracture in his right pinkie finger. The right-hander hurt his hand by punching his locker following his final appearance of the regular season. He allowed two earned runs in 0.1 innings of work in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 5.
