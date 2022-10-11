ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Comments / 0

Related
ramaponews.com

Ice hockey slips past Quinnipiac for important victory

The Ramapo College ice hockey team won a crucial Empire Division matchup against Quinnipiac University on Friday, defeating the Bobcats by a score of 5-4. The win moved the Roadrunners to a perfect 2-0 record on the season while handing Quinnipiac their first loss of the year. The first period...
MAHWAH, NJ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022

Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Sale of Gator’s, a Hampton Bays Fixture, Is Pending

After 35 years, Gator’s restaurant, a fixture in downtown Hampton Bays, closed its doors just after Labor Day. With a rapid sale of the building pending, owner Richard Gise said... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stony Brook, NY
Basketball
City
Ohio, NY
State
Vermont State
Stony Brook, NY
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
City
Medford, NY
Stony Brook, NY
College Sports
Stony Brook, NY
Sports
City
Stony Brook, NY
Pizza Marketplace

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
PLANTATION, FL
Herald Community Newspapers

Actor from Wantagh reflects on career

Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
WANTAGH, NY
nynmedia.com

Southampton cannabis dispensary takes shape to support Shinnecock Nation

Paving the way for Indigenous businesses within the cannabis industry, Chenae Bullock is the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the Shinnecock Nation’s first wholly owned cannabis dispensary and growing operation. The creation of Little Beach Harvest was possible due to the Shinnecock tribe’s own intergenerational knowledge of plant medicine, paired with their operational partners TILT Holdings and Conner Green. Facing challenges related to social equity and economic opportunity for their tribe, Little Beach Harvest’s economic development partnerships aid in their mission to achieve socio-economic equity through their growth in the cannabis industry.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Boals
Person
Geno Ford
syossetadvance.com

Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
OYSTER BAY, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America East Conference#Ivy League#New League#The Ncaa Tournament#Caa#Flohoops
portwashington-news.com

Port Washington Restaurant Week Returns For Eight Days And Nights

Save the dates and save your appetite. The highly popular Port Washington Restaurant Week returns October 16 – 23. Participating restaurants will offer a 3-course prix fixe menu and, new this year, will offer a 2-course lunch menu. From Sunday to Sunday, food lovers can choose from 3 offerings of each course from the two-course lunch for a set price of $21 menu or $37 for three-course dinner menu. Restaurants may also offer add-on items for an additional cost to provide a wider range of specialties.
PORT WASHINGTON, NY
CBS New York

Brother and sister injured by hit-and-run driver on Long Island

CORAM, N.Y. -- Two siblings are hurt, one critically, following a hit-and-run Wednesday on Long Island. Police said the brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were struck just after 7 p.m.The teens were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition. Police said the girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. There's no word on a description of the car police are looking for. 
CORAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
riverheadlocal

EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’

(Updated: Oct. 12, 7:53 a.m.) Calverton Aviation & Technology is walking back its presentation to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last month, maintaining that the plans unveiled at the IDA meeting did not depict an air cargo logistics hub at the Calverton Enterprise Park, as was reported by RiverheadLOCAL following the Sept. 21 meeting.
RIVERHEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy