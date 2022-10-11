Read full article on original website
Related
ramaponews.com
Ice hockey slips past Quinnipiac for important victory
The Ramapo College ice hockey team won a crucial Empire Division matchup against Quinnipiac University on Friday, defeating the Bobcats by a score of 5-4. The win moved the Roadrunners to a perfect 2-0 record on the season while handing Quinnipiac their first loss of the year. The first period...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 13, 2022
Huge stripers all over the south shore, for both boats and surfcasters. Tog season starts strong on the north shore. Lots of fish in shallow. Yellowfin chunk bite is productive. Albie run continues to produce, as of this morning. Big bluefish on the north shore. Scup and sea bass remain...
27east.com
Sale of Gator’s, a Hampton Bays Fixture, Is Pending
After 35 years, Gator’s restaurant, a fixture in downtown Hampton Bays, closed its doors just after Labor Day. With a rapid sale of the building pending, owner Richard Gise said... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pizza Marketplace
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
Prosecutors: Tyler Flach intentionally killed Oceanside HS student during after-school brawl
The victim's sisters say have been waiting three years to see Flach stand trial for killing their brother.
nynmedia.com
Southampton cannabis dispensary takes shape to support Shinnecock Nation
Paving the way for Indigenous businesses within the cannabis industry, Chenae Bullock is the managing director of Little Beach Harvest, the Shinnecock Nation’s first wholly owned cannabis dispensary and growing operation. The creation of Little Beach Harvest was possible due to the Shinnecock tribe’s own intergenerational knowledge of plant medicine, paired with their operational partners TILT Holdings and Conner Green. Facing challenges related to social equity and economic opportunity for their tribe, Little Beach Harvest’s economic development partnerships aid in their mission to achieve socio-economic equity through their growth in the cannabis industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
syossetadvance.com
Beautification, safety improvements underway in Syosset
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board joined with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and County Legislator Arnold Drucker in in breaking ground for a $1.59 million beautification and pedestrian safety project in the downtown Syosset business district. This project – financed by Federal, State, County and Town funds – features installation of a decorative clock, post top streetlights, benches and trash receptacles, ADA accessible handicap ramps, curb and sidewalk bump-outs to enhance pedestrian safety, new striped crosswalks, new push-button pedestrian signals with countdown timers, and new sidewalk along the east side of Cold Spring Road.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Chateau Briand In Carle Place Set To Close After Half-Century In Business, State Filing Reports
A popular Long Island catering hall and wedding venue is set to close after 50 years in business, according to a filing with New York State. Chateau Briand, located in Carle Place, at 440 Old Country Road, is scheduled close on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to a Department of Labor WARN Notice that was filed on Friday, Sept. 30.
Closures Of Long Island Expressway Stretch In Huntington Scheduled For Pavement Resurfacing
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is set to close for pavement resurfacing. The westbound LIE (I-495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 51 (State Route 231) and Exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) in Huntington beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
portwashington-news.com
Port Washington Restaurant Week Returns For Eight Days And Nights
Save the dates and save your appetite. The highly popular Port Washington Restaurant Week returns October 16 – 23. Participating restaurants will offer a 3-course prix fixe menu and, new this year, will offer a 2-course lunch menu. From Sunday to Sunday, food lovers can choose from 3 offerings of each course from the two-course lunch for a set price of $21 menu or $37 for three-course dinner menu. Restaurants may also offer add-on items for an additional cost to provide a wider range of specialties.
Brother and sister injured by hit-and-run driver on Long Island
CORAM, N.Y. -- Two siblings are hurt, one critically, following a hit-and-run Wednesday on Long Island. Police said the brother and sister, both 13 years old, were walking in the bike lane on Granny Road in Coram when they were struck just after 7 p.m.The teens were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where the boy was listed in critical condition. Police said the girl suffered minor injuries and is expected to be OK. There's no word on a description of the car police are looking for.
News 12
Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park
Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer. A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home. The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber. Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.
Oyster Fest returns this weekend after 2-year pause due to pandemic
News 12 Long Island's Caroline Flynn is in Oyster Bay with a preview of what you can expect this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
On the edge: Coastal engineering experts discuss upper wall plan for village country club
As the clubhouse facility at Port Jefferson Country Club dangles precariously upon the edge of the East Beach bluff, coastal engineers are discussing a proper course of action. Coastal erosion has encroached dangerously near the clubhouse facility which, without intervention, could fall off the cliff within years. The Village of...
EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’
(Updated: Oct. 12, 7:53 a.m.) Calverton Aviation & Technology is walking back its presentation to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last month, maintaining that the plans unveiled at the IDA meeting did not depict an air cargo logistics hub at the Calverton Enterprise Park, as was reported by RiverheadLOCAL following the Sept. 21 meeting.
sheltonherald.com
Calendar Close-up: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer brings blues to Westport
Westport’s place in rock ‘n’ roll history is firm. In the 1960s and ‘70s, bands like the Doors, Animals, Cream, Yardbirds and Rascals played at Staples High School. Those are actual Hall of Fame groups. As if that’s not enough, a video of Aerosmith’s Steve Tyler...
nyspnews.com
State Police in East Meadow seek the public’s assistance in grand larceny investigation
Over the summer a report was taken for a victim at Jones Beach who stated items were stolen from her 2005 Nissan Altima. One of the items taken was her Capital One debit card in which the person pictured used at three different CVS Pharmacy locations, 3491 Merrick Road in Wantagh, 20 Broadway in Massapequa and 2250 Seamans Neck Road in Seaford.
Comments / 0