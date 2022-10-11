Woody Paige: Dick Monfort's desperate letter to Rockies fans is more spam

Franchise Fanboy Dick Monfort has mailed Rockies season ticket-holders his annual “Woe R Us’’ missive, which is about as thought-provoking as the single-spaced Christmas letter received from distant relatives describing their RV trip to the Petrified Forest and the Painted Desert, where cousin Joyce was bitten by a Sonoran whipsnake.

“Our expectations were high going into the 2022 season, but, unfortunately, we did not meet those expectations. It has now been four years since our last postseason appearance, and this is not acceptable,’’ Dickie wrote.

His Grape Expectations were unfulfilled, but the wise guys’ preseason over-under victory prediction for the Rockies was 68.5. They finished 68-94, just as expected. In the former slaughterhouse superintendent’s dozen years as owner/chairman/chief executive officer/party deck director the Rox have lost between 87 and 98 games nine times, reached the playoffs (briefly) twice, and had only two seasons above .500.

In the 29th year of Rockies ownership involving one or both Brothers Monfort, the team just surpassed 2,500 defeats in regular and postseason games. The Rox have experienced only eight winning seasons (27.5%) in club history.

The Rockies lost 108 games on the road in 2021-22.

But what do you people want from a dusty old mid-market cowtown family-and-friends corner hardware store-like operation and the third-poorest owner in baseball who once proclaimed that Denver might not deserve to have a major league team?

I recently strongly suggested that the Monforts should sell their 76.2% share of the Rockies, but they won’t. An Arizona developer owns 14.5%; a New York-based newspaper conglomerate has 7.3% (but is seeking a purchaser), and a local construction company and a beverage distributor each possess 1%. Forbes values the franchise at $1.385 billion. Richard Monfort’s reported net worth is $700 million.

Since he assumed control of the Rox in 2011 from brother Charlie (who faded far into the background), Dick has employed three general managers — Dan O’Dowd (who Monfort once called the best GM in the sport before he resigned or was fired in 2014), Jeff Bridich (who Monfort promoted to replace O’Dowd and was fired or resigned in April 2021 after the owner ordered him to trade Nolan Arenado in February in the worst baseball trade since Babe Ruth) and Bill Schmidt (who was promoted last season and allowed Trevor Story and Jon Gray to become free agents).

Three managers have served under Monfort. Jim Tracy resigned in 2012 (after Monfort had claimed he had a “handshake deal’’ with the manager, who laughed) after a 64-98 record. Walt Weiss was coaching a high school team when Monfort hired him as Rockies manager. The former Rox shortstop resigned at the end of the 2016 season following a 75-87 mark. Bud Black took the manager’s job and led the Rockies to back-to-back postseasons for the first time, but has stomached four consecutive losing seasons (239-310). Schmidt says Black will be back in 2023 in the final year of his current contract.

Former Rockies manager Clint Hurdle has returned as Schmidt’s special assistant.

In the meantime, Monfort, who only speaks to friendly media types who seem to have the same names as Donald Duck’s sons, and doesn’t respond to personal emails from fans after several outrageous comments he made in 2014 — offers a rare “State of the Rox’’ report to the never-disclosed number of seat-ticket bearers, obviously trying to entice them again.

Last October, he avowed: “We have a great group of players. They love to play here; they love each other; they believe in this club. I’m confident (Schmidt) and his baseball operations possess the leadership and vision for us to take the next step forward. ... We will do everything possible to make 2022 exciting, entertaining and most importantly, a return to our winning ways.”

On Monday, Dick said: “Our road record was abysmal; our defense was not what we are accustomed to, our situation hitting was disappointing, and our pitching was inconsistent. Excuses serve no purpose, and we are committed to devoting all our efforts this off-season to improve this team for 2023. ... That is why we are more dedicated than ever to bringing you a Rockies Championship.’’

Be sure to get your hopes up and your letdowns.