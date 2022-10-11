ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
wdevradio.com

Lt. Governor Race and Vermont Foodbank

Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:14 — 61.3MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Pat McDonald hosts! Up first, she’ll speak with David Zuckerman, who’s the Progressive and Democratic Candidate for Vermont Lieutenant Governor. During the second hour, she’ll be talking about the Vermont Foodbank: Hunger and Food Insecurities and the impact of COVID. She’ll first speak with Carrie Stahler, who is the Government and Public Affairs Officer. After that, she’ll speak with Chris Meehan, who is the Chief Community Impact Officer.
VERMONT STATE
theislandnow.com

Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?

In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
WCAX

Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman and Joe Benning stepped onto the WCAX debate stage Wednesday night. The two candidates hoping to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor went head to head fielding questions on issues facing Vermonters and how they would serve as Vermont’s number two. Benning, a...
VERMONT STATE
colchestersun.com

Republican CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley says ballot tabulators can be hacked, Secretary of State finds claims ‘baseless, ludicrous and patently false’

Concerns raised by a state rep. candidate that Vermont's ballot tabulators can be hacked are “baseless, ludicrous and patently false,” Secretary of State Jim Condos told the Reporter. CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley, voiced concerns about the security ballot tabulators during an Oct. 13 board of civil authority...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Benning
mynbc5.com

93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands

MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Music#Governor#Rss#Politics State#Election State
CBS Boston

Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont

CONCORD, N.H. -  A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NHPR

How NHPR is covering the 2022 elections in New Hampshire

On Nov. 8, New Hampshire voters will have a chance to decide who they want to represent them at the State House, in Congress and at the county level. There are lots of important issues at stake in this election, but at NHPR we’re trying to keep our focus away from the horse race and where it belongs: on the needs and concerns of New Hampshire voters. That means you won’t find many stories from us about attack ads, polls or endorsements. Instead, we’re trying to bring you stories about the policy issues defining each race and how voters are making sense of their choices on the ballot this fall.
ELECTIONS
WMUR.com

WMUR named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire among other awards

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has once again been named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire. Ten first-place awards were accepted by WMUR at Tuesday night's New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Granite Mike Awards. Among the awards included best newscasts, spot news for Monadnock flooding coverage and documentary...
TV & VIDEOS
97.5 WOKQ

Leavitt Closes Gap With Pappas in NH First Congressional District

A new poll by AARP New Hampshire shows Republican Karoline Leavitt in a tie with incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas, with less than a month to go before Election Day. The poll of 1,050 likely voters mostly over the age of 50 and conducted on October 2-6 puts Pappas at 48% and Leavitt at 47%, with a margin of error at 4.4%. A Granite State Poll by the UNH Survey Center right after the primary was 50%-43% for Pappas. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll at the end of September also had Pappas in the lead 49%-41%.
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy