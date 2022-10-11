Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vermont attorney general
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a year of change in Vermont politics, with open seats in six of eight statewide offices. That includes attorney general, a position left open when T.J. Donovan decided not to run again after six years on the job. In the primary elections in August,...
Spending for and against Vermont’s abortion rights amendment tops $1.2 million
Congressional contests aside, the priciest campaign this year is the one over Proposal 5, also known as Article 22. The spending blitz continues apace. Read the story on VTDigger here: Spending for and against Vermont’s abortion rights amendment tops $1.2 million.
wdevradio.com
Lt. Governor Race and Vermont Foodbank
Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:14 — 61.3MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Pat McDonald hosts! Up first, she’ll speak with David Zuckerman, who’s the Progressive and Democratic Candidate for Vermont Lieutenant Governor. During the second hour, she’ll be talking about the Vermont Foodbank: Hunger and Food Insecurities and the impact of COVID. She’ll first speak with Carrie Stahler, who is the Government and Public Affairs Officer. After that, she’ll speak with Chris Meehan, who is the Chief Community Impact Officer.
theislandnow.com
Vermont Weed Laws, Is Marijuana Legal There?
In 2018, Vermont became the first state in the US to legalize marijuana legislatively. The then-governor signed a bill legalizing marijuana for adults aged 21 and older. Therefore, adults could legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana and two mature and four immature cannabis plants. This condition made Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults; only that other states did so through the ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHPR
New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
WCAX
Zuckerman and Benning debate for lieutenant governor post
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman and Joe Benning stepped onto the WCAX debate stage Wednesday night. The two candidates hoping to become Vermont’s next lieutenant governor went head to head fielding questions on issues facing Vermonters and how they would serve as Vermont’s number two. Benning, a...
colchestersun.com
Republican CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley says ballot tabulators can be hacked, Secretary of State finds claims ‘baseless, ludicrous and patently false’
Concerns raised by a state rep. candidate that Vermont's ballot tabulators can be hacked are “baseless, ludicrous and patently false,” Secretary of State Jim Condos told the Reporter. CHI-22 candidate Seth Adam Manley, voiced concerns about the security ballot tabulators during an Oct. 13 board of civil authority...
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
RELATED PEOPLE
vermontjournal.com
Annual weatherization campaign encourages Vermonters to Button Up for winter
REGION – With heating fuel prices at their highest level in years and winter just around the corner, Button Up Vermont is getting the word out: The best time to weatherize your home is right now. The annual Button Up Vermont campaign, supported by a partnership of energy services...
GOP Candidate In New Hampshire Claimed Narcan Keeps People Addicted
Recovery advocates called Don Bolduc’s comments about the lifesaving treatment “barbaric.”
mynbc5.com
93-year-old ginseng root hunted in Vermont, could be worth thousands
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It’s hunting season right now, but not for the type of quarry you might expect. Members of Vermont's Agency of Agriculture are currently searching for ginseng roots, which the department said could be worth a pretty penny. The agency recently certified a 93-year-old ginseng root...
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
Person of interest in unsolved murder in Concord, NH arrested in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. - A person of interest in an unsolved murder in Concord, New Hampshire last spring is now under arrest in Vermont.South Burlington Police said 26-year-old Logan Clegg was taken into custody "without incident" Wednesday at the town library. He was taken in on an arrest warrant out of Utah.Police said Clegg is homeless and is "a person of interest in an unsolved homicide which occurred in Concord, NH in April of this year."South Burlington Police directed all questions about the murder to Concord, NH police. There has been no comment yet from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHPR
How NHPR is covering the 2022 elections in New Hampshire
On Nov. 8, New Hampshire voters will have a chance to decide who they want to represent them at the State House, in Congress and at the county level. There are lots of important issues at stake in this election, but at NHPR we’re trying to keep our focus away from the horse race and where it belongs: on the needs and concerns of New Hampshire voters. That means you won’t find many stories from us about attack ads, polls or endorsements. Instead, we’re trying to bring you stories about the policy issues defining each race and how voters are making sense of their choices on the ballot this fall.
WMUR.com
WMUR named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire among other awards
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has once again been named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire. Ten first-place awards were accepted by WMUR at Tuesday night's New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Granite Mike Awards. Among the awards included best newscasts, spot news for Monadnock flooding coverage and documentary...
Leavitt Closes Gap With Pappas in NH First Congressional District
A new poll by AARP New Hampshire shows Republican Karoline Leavitt in a tie with incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas, with less than a month to go before Election Day. The poll of 1,050 likely voters mostly over the age of 50 and conducted on October 2-6 puts Pappas at 48% and Leavitt at 47%, with a margin of error at 4.4%. A Granite State Poll by the UNH Survey Center right after the primary was 50%-43% for Pappas. The Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll at the end of September also had Pappas in the lead 49%-41%.
Comments / 0