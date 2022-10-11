Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
04-12-18-25-35
(four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5” game were:
04-12-18-25-35
(four, twelve, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0