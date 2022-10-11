ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilwoman Raman seeks committee on city governance reform amid scandal

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Who's who in the LA City Hall scandal over racist words

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In a closed-door conversation in October 2021, three Los Angeles City Council members were recorded mocking the Black son of a white council member in a profanity-laced recording. The conversation was about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries last year....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID hospitalizations tumble again in LA County

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped to 459 Wednesday, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths. The 459 COVID-positive patients was below the 487 reported in the county on Tuesday, according to state figures. Of those patients, 56 were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The Cambodian Cowboy serves up unique Texas-Cambodian fusion barbecue

LONG BEACH, Calif — Chad Phuong is the pit master behind Battambang, a pop-up barbecue spot that locals in Long Beach love because of its unique blend of flavors. Phuong blends the story of his life into the flavors of his dishes. As a child, he was a refugee who walked from Cambodia to the Thai border, moved to Long Beach, then spent five years in Texas learning how to smoke meat.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD Board approves rescheduling of ‘optional’ instructional days

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved an adjustment to this year's academic calender, shifting four optional instructional days designed to help recoup learning lost during the pandemic to winter and spring break periods. The district had originally sprinkled the optional...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

80-year-old Alhambra woman started teaching in 1964 and still going

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Some schools have been facing teacher shortages. But one teacher at Emmaus Lutheran School in Alhambra has no plans to leave her job. Regi Hart has been teaching since 1964. The 80-year-old teaches the third grade, choir, hand bells, cheer and more. She said when she...
ALHAMBRA, CA

