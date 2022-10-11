Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilwoman Raman seeks committee on city governance reform amid scandal
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In the wake of a leaked conversation between three council members that included racist language and discussions about redrawing district boundaries in their favor, various groups called Tuesday for the establishment of an independent redistricting commission, while one councilwoman proposed a committee to explore an overhaul of government operations.
spectrumnews1.com
Who's who in the LA City Hall scandal over racist words
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In a closed-door conversation in October 2021, three Los Angeles City Council members were recorded mocking the Black son of a white council member in a profanity-laced recording. The conversation was about protecting their political power during the redrawing of council district boundaries last year....
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Martinez resists resignation calls, takes ‘leave of absence’
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Council member Nury Martinez, who is facing a torrent of criticism and calls for her resignation over racially charged remarks she made in a recorded conversation last year, announced Tuesday she is taking a “leave of absence” from the council.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
COVID hospitalizations tumble again in LA County
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dropped to 459 Wednesday, while the county registered another 13 virus-related deaths. The 459 COVID-positive patients was below the 487 reported in the county on Tuesday, according to state figures. Of those patients, 56 were...
spectrumnews1.com
The Cambodian Cowboy serves up unique Texas-Cambodian fusion barbecue
LONG BEACH, Calif — Chad Phuong is the pit master behind Battambang, a pop-up barbecue spot that locals in Long Beach love because of its unique blend of flavors. Phuong blends the story of his life into the flavors of his dishes. As a child, he was a refugee who walked from Cambodia to the Thai border, moved to Long Beach, then spent five years in Texas learning how to smoke meat.
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD Board approves rescheduling of ‘optional’ instructional days
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved an adjustment to this year's academic calender, shifting four optional instructional days designed to help recoup learning lost during the pandemic to winter and spring break periods. The district had originally sprinkled the optional...
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Wednesday, dropping 4.7 cents to $6.311, its seventh consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 18.3 cents...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
80-year-old Alhambra woman started teaching in 1964 and still going
ALHAMBRA, Calif. — Some schools have been facing teacher shortages. But one teacher at Emmaus Lutheran School in Alhambra has no plans to leave her job. Regi Hart has been teaching since 1964. The 80-year-old teaches the third grade, choir, hand bells, cheer and more. She said when she...
spectrumnews1.com
Eric Kay gets 22 years in Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg shackles, didn't...
Comments / 0