Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Raleigh Police: 5 dead, including officer, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police shared the latest details from Thursday's mass shooting Friday morning. Five people dead, including Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, and two were injured. "We mourn and share the loss of not only our officer but all the victims of the senseless gun crime," Chief Estella...
KVUE
Juvenile petition filed against 15-year-old suspect in Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a press conference held in Raleigh Friday morning following the Raleigh mass shooting. A juvenile petition has been filed against the 15-year-old suspect who went on a shooting rampage in Raleigh, killing five people and injuring two others Thursday, according to CBS affiliates WNCN.
Comments / 0