Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
Yahoo!
Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide
Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
Dogecoin Gains Outshine Bitcoin, Ethereum: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Set For 'Major Rally' Once This Happens
Dogecoin intraday gains overshadow two largest coins as Elon Musk touts perfume. Bearish momentum in apex coin could trigger ahead of 18,150 support level says OANDA analyst. Investors should be wary of 'ballooning' warns Arcane Research analyst. The two largest coins were seen trading marginally higher on Tuesday evening as...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu investors might want to wait for another leg lower before buying
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The exchange flow suggested price was near finding a long-term bottom. Bitcoin [BTC] has been largely static on the price charts for nearly a month now. It has ranged...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today
New SHIB and SOL Pairs Supported by Kraken Exchange
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has added Tether (USDT) trading pairs for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), Monero (XMR), Tezos (XTZ), Decentraland (MANA), Avalanche (AVAX), and a bunch of other tokens, according to a Friday announcement. One of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms added support for the most popular U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
ETHW Price Will Be the Same As ETH in Ten Years: Ethereum Hard Fork Organizer
Chandler Guo said that the price of ETHW would match ETH in ten years. He also confirmed on his interview with Bitcoin.com that there would be over 100 projects running on top of ETHPoW. ETHW has crashed from over $50 to under $10 following The Merge. Chandler Guo, the man...
dailyhodl.com
Bottom Formation in Play? Glassnode Looks at State of Bitcoin As Whales Accumulate Over $300,000,000 in BTC
Several metrics indicate Bitcoin (BTC) could be establishing a bear market floor, according to leading crypto analytics firm Glassnode. Glassnode notes in a new analysis that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has displayed “a series of consecutive events” similar to the 2018/2019 bear market. The accumulation trend score...
Comments / 0