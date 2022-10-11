ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Consumer Price Index#Price Level#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Fed#Xrp#Tradingview
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning

The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
CURRENCIES
Kiplinger

Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?

About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
MARKETS
Yahoo!

Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide

Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu investors might want to wait for another leg lower before buying

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The exchange flow suggested price was near finding a long-term bottom. Bitcoin [BTC] has been largely static on the price charts for nearly a month now. It has ranged...
STOCKS
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
BUSINESS
u.today

New SHIB and SOL Pairs Supported by Kraken Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has added Tether (USDT) trading pairs for Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), Monero (XMR), Tezos (XTZ), Decentraland (MANA), Avalanche (AVAX), and a bunch of other tokens, according to a Friday announcement. One of the leading cryptocurrency trading platforms added support for the most popular U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?

The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?

ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy