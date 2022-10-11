ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Linda Lindas At The Fonda Theatre On Dec. 15

The Linda Lindas is currently on tour with several dates in California and Las Vegas. The tour is set to close in Los Angeles at the Fonda Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 15. This year has been a massive year for The Linda Lindas, they opened for The Yeah Yeah Yeahs at the Greek Theatre, they released their debut album, their song “Racist, Sexist Boy, was nominated for Best Song at the 2022 Kerrang! Awards, and so much more.
Punk Rock Museum 2023 Opening In Las Vegas To Be Lead By Fat Mike

Downtown Las Vegas is making waves in the music scene because on January 13 2023 city will have be opening the doors to The Punk Rock Museum. This landmark will be showcasing thousands of pieces and relics in its 12,000-square-foot space. Pieces and relics include Debbie Harry’s iconic Vultures shirt, Devo’s energy dome helmets, the acoustic guitar which Rise Against wrote most of their first songs and the chainsaw Sum 41 used to kick off their shows during their crazy Does This Look Infected? era. The museum will allow visitors to engage with the interactive exhibits including one where they can play their favorite musician’s guitar and amplifier.
