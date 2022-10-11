Downtown Las Vegas is making waves in the music scene because on January 13 2023 city will have be opening the doors to The Punk Rock Museum. This landmark will be showcasing thousands of pieces and relics in its 12,000-square-foot space. Pieces and relics include Debbie Harry’s iconic Vultures shirt, Devo’s energy dome helmets, the acoustic guitar which Rise Against wrote most of their first songs and the chainsaw Sum 41 used to kick off their shows during their crazy Does This Look Infected? era. The museum will allow visitors to engage with the interactive exhibits including one where they can play their favorite musician’s guitar and amplifier.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO