Read full article on original website
Related
Responsible Growth Arkansas tours state in support of recreational marijuana
One group is touring Arkansas to support Issue 4. The ballot measure would legalize recreational marijuana.
KYTV
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
KHBS
Gov. Hutchinson approves final Arkansas School Safety Commission report
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — After four months of meeting every week, the Arkansas School Safety Commission's final report was approved by Gov. Hutchinson on Thursday, Oct. 13. The final report has 56 new recommendations for school safety. These include that schools should have an armed presence during school hours...
KATV
Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Millions in federal funds to be invested in Missouri, Arkansas Roads
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that $771.3 million had been released to Arkansas for critical infrastructure in the fiscal year 2023. Additionally, Missouri is set to receive $1.4 billion. Those figures reflect the statistics gathered by the highway administration on road...
Missouri researchers to study efficiency, effectiveness of voting centers
(The Center Square) – Missouri researchers will study the November election in St. Louis County and a California city to measure the effectiveness of allowing voters to cast ballots anywhere in the county. David Kimball and Anita Manion from the University of Missouri-St. Louis received private funding of $85,935...
ktoy1047.com
Arkansas State Police launch campaign cracking down on distracted driving
Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. Anyone doing it could be stopped by police and issued a violator citation. Worse, someone could die in a vehicle crash because a driver was distracted and thought a text message was more important than a life. Beginning next...
waldronnews.com
Arkansas has 219 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Arkansas using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas getting $771.3M federal funding for bridges, roads
Arkansas will soon see more money invested in its roads, tunnels and bridges than at any time since the 1950s.
KYTV
Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
5newsonline.com
Opposing Arkansas groups unite to fight against recreational marijuana issue
ARKANSAS, USA — A big issue on the November ballot will be legalizing recreational marijuana— today, two groups that don't usually see eye-to-eye gathered at the capitol in opposition to this ballot issue. Jerry Cox, the Executive Director of the Family Council Action Committee, and Melissa Fults with...
Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor
As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas voting machines will time out after five minutes
The midterm election is right around the corner, and before you hit the voting booth, there is something Arkansas voters should know.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Camping In Arkansas
If you love camping then you will absolutely love this list of the best places for camping in Arkansas! Maybe you weren’t sure where to find a great place to pitch a tent while you were looking at waterfalls in Arkansas or perhaps you were planning the perfect romantic getaway in Arkansas and wanted to spend a night camping! No matter what brought you to Arkansas, this is the perfect list for you!
Washington ranked No. 4 most politically active state in the nation
(The Center Square) – With the midterm elections less than a month away, Washington ranked as the fourth most politically active state in the nation, according to a recent study released by WalletHub. The personal finance website determined its rankings of all 50 states by looking into factors such...
Kait 8
Law enforcement urging caution to drivers as cooler months approach
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of the year, fall in Arkansas. Hunters will soon take to the woods to cross paths with trophy animals like deer. As the colder months approach, deer will move more and sometimes take to the roadway. “It’s going to progressively get...
Gov. Inslee ranked last in the Cato Institute’s fiscal policy report card
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s Jay Inslee is the worst governor in the nation in terms of taxation and spending policies since 2020, according to the Cato Institute’s recently released “Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022.”. The Washington, D.C.-based libertarian think tank...
Arkansas named least politically engaged state in US
Arkansans tend to stay away from politics, according to a new study that names the Natural State as the least politically engaged state in the U.S.
onlyinark.com
Hunting Gear Made in the Natural State
Every year, nearly 290,000 hunters step into Arkansas fields, forests and waterways to hunt whitetail deer, waterfowl, elk, bear, alligator and more. Hunting gear and accessories chosen by hunters can make or break a trip, making the difference in whether a hunter meets a bag limit or fills their freezer or not. When you shop for hunting gear, there are hundreds of choices available, but these Arkansas companies are devoted to improving your hunting experience with gear that’s high quality and affordable right here in the Natural State.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas voting guide for November 2022 election
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know before casting your ballot in the General Election this November. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas. There are a number of ways you can vote in the...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 1