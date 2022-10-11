ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

The Center Square

Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction

(The Center Square) – When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
David Ige
The Center Square

Utah receives $69 million in ARPA funds for small business initiatives

(The Center Square) - Utah is receiving $69 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Three programs will benefit from the funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Treasury Department. Utah is using $27.6 million for a loan participation program that lowers interest rates and expands credit for small business owners. An additional $31 million is allocated for a program that guarantees up to 80% of small business loans to lending partners. The remainder of the funds will go to a capital access program, according to the news release.
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Ohio Dems pushing for pot pardons across the state

(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats want Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to give pardons to all convictions of simple marijuana possession, similar to President Joe Biden’s, but a DeWine spokesman has said the state does not issue blanket pardons. State Reps. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland,...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum

(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers consider limiting train lengths

(The Center Square) - Getting stuck at a railroad crossing while a train passes or blocks a crossing is an inconvenience for most. For first responders, it can be life or death. "If you are talking about a medical emergency, every second counts," Matthew Stallings of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control

(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

