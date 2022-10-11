Read full article on original website
Washington, Oregon falling behind Idaho for new residents
(The Center Square) – Over the last three years, in- and out-migrations to Washington state and Oregon have been close to a wash, while Idaho has become a new moving destination. That’s according to a new report by the travel data company MoveBuddha. The report also found a shift...
Ohio group wins COVID-19 restriction fight for D.C. bar owner
(The Center Square) – The client of an Ohio policy group will not have to pay any fines after he refused to follow orders to close his Washington, D.C. bar during the pandemic, a judge ruled. The Buckeye Institute, based in Columbus, represented Eric Flannery before Judge Cory Chandler....
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
Kelly pulling away from Masters in latest Arizona U.S. Senate poll
(The Center Square) – Republican challenger Blake Masters can rile up a crowd of Arizonans but he appears to be struggling to catch incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly among likely voters. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse Poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights gives the incumbent the edge and...
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma’s tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the...
Poll: Nearly six in 10 disapprove of Washington state’s capital gains income tax
(The Center Square) – A new KOMO News/Strategies 360 poll shows a majority of respondents opposed to the state’s new capital gains income tax, with an even greater majority opposed to the idea of a broader graduated income tax. The poll asked respondents if they favored or opposed...
Georgia lawmakers could consider increasing state's tax incentives for music production
(The Center Square) — State lawmakers could soon consider increasing the state’s tax incentives for music or creating a state-run music office to help performers, managers, songwriters and producers. Those were among the suggestions witnesses offered to lawmakers during a Joint Study Committee on Georgia Music Heritage meeting.
Nevada's rising gas prices could slow down as refinery issues resolve
(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Nevada have continued to rise as the national average increased more than 20 cents in the past month, according to AAA data. Nevada’s average currently sits at $5.40. The state’s average is the fourth-highest in the nation, behind only California, Alaska,...
Close election expected for Illinois' 17th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – One of the closest congressional races in Illinois appears to be for the 17th district. The district, which was held by U.S. Rep. Cherri Bustos before she announced she wasn't seeking another term, was redrawn by Democrats in what some say was a blatant case of gerrymandering, but the move may backfire.
Utah receives $69 million in ARPA funds for small business initiatives
(The Center Square) - Utah is receiving $69 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the State Small Business Credit Initiative. Three programs will benefit from the funds, according to a news release from the U.S. Treasury Department. Utah is using $27.6 million for a loan participation program that lowers interest rates and expands credit for small business owners. An additional $31 million is allocated for a program that guarantees up to 80% of small business loans to lending partners. The remainder of the funds will go to a capital access program, according to the news release.
Police groups endorsing different candidates for Illinois' 13th Congressional District
(The Center Square) – The two Illinois 13th Congressional District candidates have each picked up different endorsements from law enforcement groups ahead of the November election. The 13th Congressional District in Illinois, which is newly drawn without an incumbent candidate, has Democrat Nikki Budzinski, a union advocate from Peoria,...
Ohio Dems pushing for pot pardons across the state
(The Center Square) – Ohio Democrats want Republican Gov. Mike DeWine to give pardons to all convictions of simple marijuana possession, similar to President Joe Biden’s, but a DeWine spokesman has said the state does not issue blanket pardons. State Reps. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, and Terrence Upchurch, D-Cleveland,...
Illinois attorney general candidates discuss COVID-19 lawsuits, corruption during forum
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois attorney general are showing stark contrasts for voters heading into the final weeks of the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Republican challenger Thomas DeVore met virtually in a session hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. They answered questions about a variety of issues in the race.
Winemakers say Willcox Basin ballot initiative could spoil Arizona wine industry
(The Center Square) – Arizona winemakers warn their industry would be stunted if voters approve a new state-run governing body to restrict water usage in a basin home to most of their grapevines. Proposition 420 is on the ballots of some voters in both Graham and Cochise counties in...
Arkansas lawmakers consider limiting train lengths
(The Center Square) - Getting stuck at a railroad crossing while a train passes or blocks a crossing is an inconvenience for most. For first responders, it can be life or death. "If you are talking about a medical emergency, every second counts," Matthew Stallings of the Arkansas Professional Firefighters...
Maine polluter to pay $454M over mercury contamination
(The Center Square) – A federal judge has ordered the owners of a former chemical plant to pay Maine $454 million for dumping toxic mercury into a major river, resolving a two-decades long battle over the pollution. The settlement, approved by the U.S. District Court judge John Woodcock, will...
Candidates for Illinois governor offer ideas for gun control
(The Center Square) – With the general election less than a month away, gun laws in Illinois are a heated topic for the candidates for Illinois governor. There are several pending lawsuits in state and federal courts challenging a variety of Illinois' gun laws, including the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act. During the first gubernatorial debate last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the FOID card system and an option to submit fingerprints.
Workforce costs, inflation causing 'perfect storm' for Indiana hospitals
(The Center Square) – Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state's hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president...
Noem balks at Smith's call for a special session on grocery tax
(The Center Square) - South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith calls for Gov. Kristi Noem to call a special session to end the state's grocery tax. Noem said Smith "doesn't know how to get it done." Noem announced last month that she would support ending the state's 4.5% tax on...
Early voting gets underway in Maine ahead of midterms
(The Center Square) – A nearly month-long early voting period is underway in Maine, allowing voters to cast ballots for governor, the U.S. House and other contested races ahead of the midterm elections. From Tuesday until Nov. 8, cities and towns will allow registered voters to cast early ballots...
