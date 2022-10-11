Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
yourcentralvalley.com
Education Matters: Supporting sports in schools
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The importance of after-school activities for children are well documented – but in some communities, the cost can make it difficult for some families to participate. A business and school partnership is making it possible for students in a rural Fresno County town to...
yourcentralvalley.com
Fast Dental: How straight teeth can help with overall dental health
Dr. Thomas Wieg, the owner of Fast Dental, believes everyone should have access to create a beautiful smile. That’s why he’s adopted the “Fast Braces” technology and built an entire practice dedicated to giving people perfectly straight teeth in half the time as traditional braces and for half the price.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno Yosemite Airport to host an aviation career fair
The Fresno Yosemite International Airport is hosting a free job fair with opportunities for full and part-time positions. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the fourth floor of the new parking garage located at 5175 E Clinton Way in Fresno.
YourCentralValley.com
Potential school shooting prevented in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tranquility High School student was arrested on Thursday under the suspicion of attempting to shoot up his school, according to the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office. Deputies say on Wednesday, social media posts from the teen that claimed he was going to shoot up the school raised concern among community members. […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival
HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
yourcentralvalley.com
Tulare police investigate possible threats of school shooting
TULARE, Calif. ( ) – The Tulare Police Department says the Tulare Joint Union High School District received information regarding multiple social media posts involving possible threats of a school shooting at Mission Oak High School. Detectives say they investigated the social media posts and located the origin of...
yourcentralvalley.com
1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
yourcentralvalley.com
DA: Man sentenced for robbing Fresno Walgreens at knife-point
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A man has been sentenced to time in prison after he robbed a store at knife-point in 2019, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, 43-year-old Michael David Corral of Fresno was sentenced to 22 years and four months...
yourcentralvalley.com
First court date for Merced family kidnapping suspect
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Appearing in court via Zoom while handcuffed in a jail cell, suspect Jesus Salgado asked the judge to give him more time to find a lawyer. “You are going to hire your own attorney, is that correct?,” the judge asked, “And how much time do you need to do that?
