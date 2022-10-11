ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Spartan Reacts: What now for Michigan State?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If nothing else, at least Saturday’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State didn’t come as...
Bad Betting Advice, Week Seven: Say Cheese!

Early in my professional career, I had a manager who would often give a simple piece of advice. “Remember, smile first,” he would say. Part of the reason for this advice was that I worked with a group of very strong-willed people who were not always very diplomatic in their communication. But in general, the idea was that when you are working on a difficult project, it is important to stay positive.
Game time, coverage information announced for Michigan State vs. Gonzaga basketball in Armed Forces Classic

The Michigan State men’s basketball program returns to pier side at North Naval Air Station in San Diego Bay across the water from downtown San Diego, California to take on Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Nov. 11 this year. The ESPN Events’ 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic officially has a tip-off time set with game coverage announced as well.
Analyzing Michigan State men’s ice hockey: No. 16 UMass-Lowell is next up

Over the weekend, Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a split with Bowling Green. In the first game at Munn Ice Arena, MSU took a 3-1 loss. The Spartans completely turned it around on Saturday night at Slater Family Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio, dominating in both the shots column and on the scoreboard for a 2-1 victory.
