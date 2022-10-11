Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
theonlycolors.com
3-2-1 Preview: 3 key stats, 2 things we want to see and 1 best bet for Wisconsin vs. Michigan State
Yes, this is usually “3 things we want to see” and “2 key stats” but it’s time for a mojo change. We are going to roll out three key stats off the top because, quite frankly, I’m tired of asking to see the same things over and over again only for them not to happen.
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Reacts: What now for Michigan State?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. If nothing else, at least Saturday’s 49-20 loss to Ohio State didn’t come as...
theonlycolors.com
Big Ten Media Days Notes & Quotes: Michigan State’s Tom Izzo still has some things to accomplish before retirement
On Wednesday morning during the 2022 Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball Media Days in Minneapolis, both Michigan State men’s basketball head coach Tom Izzo and women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant took the podium to speak about their teams. As for Izzo, he began his...
theonlycolors.com
Bad Betting Advice, Week Seven: Say Cheese!
Early in my professional career, I had a manager who would often give a simple piece of advice. “Remember, smile first,” he would say. Part of the reason for this advice was that I worked with a group of very strong-willed people who were not always very diplomatic in their communication. But in general, the idea was that when you are working on a difficult project, it is important to stay positive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theonlycolors.com
5 Questions with Bucky’s 5th Quarter: Was firing Paul Chryst the right decision for Wisconsin?
Michigan State (2-4) will look to end its four-game losing streak in a homecoming weekend matchup with Wisconsin (3-3) on Saturday. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time and broadcast on FOX. To get a better look at the Badgers ahead of the matchup, we spoke with...
theonlycolors.com
Game time, coverage information announced for Michigan State vs. Gonzaga basketball in Armed Forces Classic
The Michigan State men’s basketball program returns to pier side at North Naval Air Station in San Diego Bay across the water from downtown San Diego, California to take on Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) on Nov. 11 this year. The ESPN Events’ 2022 Peraton Armed Forces Classic officially has a tip-off time set with game coverage announced as well.
theonlycolors.com
Analyzing Michigan State men’s ice hockey: No. 16 UMass-Lowell is next up
Over the weekend, Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a split with Bowling Green. In the first game at Munn Ice Arena, MSU took a 3-1 loss. The Spartans completely turned it around on Saturday night at Slater Family Arena in Bowling Green, Ohio, dominating in both the shots column and on the scoreboard for a 2-1 victory.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State loses commitment from 2023 four-star offensive lineman Clay Wedin
Michigan State’s 2023 football recruiting class took a hit Monday night as four-star interior offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans via Twitter. Wedin’s announcement came just two days after Michigan State’s 49-20 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, although in his Twitter post,...
