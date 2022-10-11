Responsible gun ownership: Despite high ownership rates, South Dakota has the lowest rate of firearm use in murders in U.S.

Read full article on original website
Marlene Karst
1d ago
Good Job South Dakota gun owners. I have never seen anyone in this neck of the woods being stupid with a gun.
KEVN
South Dakota Gun Suicide Deaths
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Noem says she will not call special session on grocery tax cut. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. New Noem ad. Updated: 16 hours ago. New Noem ad. Fire mistakes. Updated: 16 hours ago. The early...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 13 new deaths; Active cases, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,046 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up 13 from 3,033 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and nine men in the following age ranges: 60-69; 70-70 (3); 80+ (9). New deaths were in the following counties: one death in Brule, Day, Fall River, Kingsbury, McPherson and Roberts; two in Lincoln and Minnehaha; and three in Pennington.
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. So far, officers have responded to the Mitchell...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s graduating class of 2022 received higher ACT scores than the national average and scored the highest among neighboring states. The ACT is used to gain admission into colleges and universities throughout the country and for scholarship consideration. South Dakota’s graduating class...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU poll reveals South Dakotans’ views on abortion access
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota State University poll gives insight into South Dakotans’ thoughts on abortion access. SDSU surveyed 565 registered voters who answered questions about the upcoming November election. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, the same as other state-wide polls. Those participating in the SDSU poll were asked to rate their beliefs on a 5-point scale ranging from “strongly oppose” to “strongly support.”
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Urban Indian Health celebrates 45 years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota Urban Indian Health has been serving the state for 45 years. Over those years, the organization has set up two clinics in Pierre and Sioux Falls. South Dakota Urban Indian Health offers much more than it did 45 years ago. “We incorporated...
South Dakota Pheasant Season Opener
Thousands of hunters across the country know one date during the calendar year that leads them to the upper plains. The third weekend in October all have their sites on the South Dakota Pheasant opener. Beginning Saturday, October 15 hunters will be walking the most beautiful habitat for the state...
South Africans Coming to South Dakota to Help with Fall Harvest
I recently made a road trip to the Kennebec, Presho area in Central South Dakota. I thought I'd get out and do a little looking for a coyote and some deer scouting for the upcoming season in November. The weather was perfect, not for hunting, but for just being outside....
Two ND towns rank among the “coziest” in the US. One might surprise you.
When the data was crunched and ranked, North Dakota had two communities in the top 170 towns across America, including one town in the top 10.
newscenter1.tv
South Dakota Freedom Scholarship receives $50 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard announced on Tuesday that they have donated an additional $50 million to the Freedom Scholarship, the South Dakota needs-based scholarship program created last year. With this donation, the total endowment for the program has reached $225 million, passing the...
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Discovery Bridge opened between Nebraska and South Dakota
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. On October 11, 2008 the Discovery Bridge was formally opened in a ceremony attended by thousands. The Discovery Bridge...
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
KELOLAND TV
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
KELOLAND TV
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
dakotanewsnow.com
Extreme fire danger warnings for pockets of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A combination of environmental factors has made parts of South Dakota vulnerable to extreme wildfires. According to the Dakota Radio News Group, drought conditions and wind gusts up to 60mph have made central South Dakota vulnerable to extreme fire danger. A Wind Advisory...
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
