Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Baltimore, MarylandFoodie TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 10William Saint ValAnnapolis, MD
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland NeighborhoodTravel MavenEllicott City, MD
The Most Dangerous Cities in AmericaTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Related
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
foxbaltimore.com
Goats ready to munch their way through the weeds of the Wyman Park Dell
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, some extremely cute landscapers will be put to work at the Wyman Park Dell in North Baltimore. They won't be paid, but they'll be provided with all they can eat. After a year hiatus, the "Goats on the Slope" program returns this week with...
foxbaltimore.com
2022 Black People Rock Honors recognizes Baltimore community leaders
The Black People Rock Honors is coming to Baltimore to recognize this year's honorees for their gifts, talents and community efforts. Founder Tashea Lewis tells us more about the event on Oct. 30th. For more information, click here.
talbotspy.org
The Journey Begins on a Mid-Shore Flagship Hospital
Last night a bit of Mid-Shore healthcare history was made. At a joint session of the councils of Easton and Talbot County, Shore Regional Health CEO Ken Kozel outlined the first major step in the creation of a flagship regional hospital for the five counties of the Mid-Shore of Maryland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
An earthquake hit Maryland last night. Did you feel it?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Last night around 11:49 pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake hit Maryland around 2.9 miles east/southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown. The Maryland Department of Natural resources says a magnitude 2.0 is an earthquake that people can feel, however, there will be little to no damage.
Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in Carroll County
The United State Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.0 earthquake around midnight Wednesday. The agency reports the epicenter in the Sykesville area of Carroll County.
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
Wbaltv.com
Iconic, big flamingo that once hung over Café Hon needs new home
The big flamingo that was an icon at Café Hon for about two decades needs a new home. The popular 30-foot pink flamingo used to hang right over the Hampden restaurant, but it was orphaned with nowhere to go after the restaurant closed in April. "It was really an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
Ruling allows for early counting of mail-in ballots, but some counties will still wait
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A recent Maryland court ruling enables jurisdictions to count mail-in ballots before Election Day but many counties will still wait because of logistical issues. In the Baltimore area, Anne Arundel, Carroll and Harford counties plan to start counting mail-in ballots on Nov. 10, two days...
foxbaltimore.com
Man pleads guilty to 2017 killing of well-known South Baltimore bartender
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Virginia man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting a popular bartender in the city's Locust Point section, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. Prosecutors said Marquese Winston, 28, of Richmond, Va., shot and killed Alex Wroblewski in the early morning hours of Nov. 14,...
Baltimore woman tapped to lead private college sets example for the city's students
BALTIMORE -- Ithaca College recently celebrated the inauguration of Dr. La Jerne Cornish, the college's tenth president.Cornish's story started at Western High School, which is where she says she learned to lead."I had tremendous mentors who helped me grow and develop," Cornish told WJZ. "I've taken those lessons from Baltimore with me."Cornish is a product of the Baltimore City Public School System.Her professional career started in city schools as well."I was raised in the school system," Cornish said. "I taught English for nine years. I was a coordinator for a risk youth for four years, I was an assistant principal."And...
A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
baltimoremagazine.com
Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III Creates Black-Owned Food Systems to Reduce Food Insecurity
On the morning of his last day as senior pastor of the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church in North Baltimore, the Rev. Dr. Heber Brown III gave a rousing sermon, and then followed his congregation to the market set up outside called “Soil to Sanctuary,” which he considers part of his ongoing ministry.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
Wbaltv.com
The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore
Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight
SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
foxbaltimore.com
'Begs an investigation' | Baltimore school officer paid 116 overtime hours in one paycheck
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation finds a Baltimore City School police officer is on pace to earn more than his annual salary in overtime, three years in a row. City Schools approved that money, and sources say the FBI took notice. “This begs an investigation,” said Adam...
Wbaltv.com
Group commissions new sculpture after Baltimore's Christopher Columbus statue toppled in 2020
There are major changes planned more than two years after protesters tore down the Christopher Columbus statue in Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood and threw it into the Inner Harbor. The statue used to stand on a perch downtown at the bottom of President Street in green space that's still officially...
Comments / 1