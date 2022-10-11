ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVB

Eric Decker Praises Wife Jessie James on 'DWTS' Performances, Making Time for Family (Exclusive)

Proud as could be! Eric Decker is absolutely blown away by how hard his wife, Jessie James Decker, has been working during her time on Dancing With the Stars. Jessie and Eric walked the carpet together at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year gala at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday, and the couple spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about Jessie's performances on the reality dancing competition series.
KTVB

Pierce Brosnan Reveals the Sweet Way He Honors Wife Keely Shaye Smith in 'Black Adam' (Exclusive)

Eagle-eyed moviegoers seeing Black Adam might catch a glimpse of Pierce Brosnan's tribute to his wife, Keely Shaye Smith. At the film's New York City premiere on Wednesday, the 69-year-old actor, who plays superhero and sorcerer Dr. Fate in the DC universe, revealed that he wore his actual wedding ring and another accessory gifted to him by Smith while filming Black Adam.
KTVB

Brendan Fraser Is Open to a Fourth 'Mummy' Movie, Explains Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Flopped

Brendan Fraser first took on the role of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy back in 1999, and while he went on to star in two other films in the action-adventure franchise, he hasn't reprised the beloved character since 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. Now, nearly 15 years later, the 53-year-old actor is opening up about whether he'd ever revisit the role again.
KTVB

'Ghosts' Sneak Peek: Jay's Friends May Be Part of a Cult (Exclusive)

Things get very interesting on Thursday's episode of Ghosts when the ghosts suspect that one of Jay's friends could be -- keyword being "could be" -- the leader of a cult. And, to make matters more complicated, the rest of his pals may be part of it too. ET exclusively...
KTVB

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger Have 'True Lies' Reunion at Her Hand and Footprint Ceremony

Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger are together again, nearly 30 years after they portrayed husband and wife in James Cameron's True Lies movie. On Wednesday, the 63-year-old actress was honored during her hand-and-footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, and Schwarzenegger was there to celebrate right along with her. The two posed together and even shared a kiss. Curtis wore a cream-colored suit, while her 75-year-old former co-star sported jeans, a dark blazer and a black button-down shirt.
KTVB

'The Conners' Preview: Emma Kenney Reunites With 'Shameless' Co-Star Ethan Cutkosky (Exclusive)

Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
KTVB

'The Watcher' Cast on Recreating the Real-Life Stalker Story With a Ryan Murphy Twist (Exclusive)

Now streaming on Netflix, The Watcher is a chilling limited series based on the twisted real-life events surrounding an idyllic family home in Westfield, New Jersey, and a mysterious stalker known only as “The Watcher.” Adapted by creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan and starring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and others, the end result is a sinister and terrifying story that gives the true-crime genre a spooky and psychological twist.
