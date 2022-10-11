Read full article on original website
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Da Phatt Box
In an effort to keep trying new places in Hilo, I suggested we try Da Phat Boxx - a food cart that frequently operates by Kai Store. They offer a small menu of local-style dishes. The Char Siu Smoked Meat was good, but I wish they put onions. Smoked meat...
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo festivities to celebrate 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Cast members from the 2021 Duke Kahanamoku documentary movie, Waterman, will be on campus to answer questions about the film. To honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an annual commemoration celebrating the diversity and history of Indigenous communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center will host a series of events on Monday, October 10, to educate and share critical knowledge. Attendees can participate in activities such as lei making, art and poetry workshops and a special screening of the Duke Kahanamoku documentary, Waterman.
bigislandnow.com
The heat is on: Record high temperature recorded in Hilo this week
You know it’s hot when you don’t even have to move to break a sweat. A new record high temperature of 89 degrees was recorded Monday at Hilo International Airport, surpassing the previous record of 88 degrees set in 1987 and tied in 1988 and 2020. And, itʻs...
Man Spends Almost Three Months Kayaking 2,000 Miles From California to Hawaii
A man in California started a more than 2,000-mile journey to Hawaii on June 21, 2022. After 91 days and 9 hours, he made it from Monterey, California to Hilo, Hawaii. He was deeply tanned, with a full beard and muscular arms, because he made the trip solely in a kayak.
bigislandnow.com
Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo in Hilo to be temporarily closed to the public
The Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens will be temporarily closed to the public later this week. The zoo will be closed Oct. 14 to host third- and fourth-graders from area schools for an educational event. The students will hear from motivational speakers, have educational presentations, enjoy music and get lunch from the Akaka Falls Lions Club.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It was heartbreaking': Churchgoers hope to rebuild after losing beloved Hana church to fire
Work has started ahead of the Dillingham segment of the rail project. Officials had closed down Wilder Ave on Makiki Street but it has since been reopened. Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The candidates for Governor are accusing...
KITV.com
Badly decomposed body discovered in Mountain View; foul play suspected
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police are investigating a discovery of a badly decomposed body in Mountain View. Just after 1:30 p.m. on the Tuesday, October 11, Puna officers visited a residence on Lehua Street, after a caller reported doing a welfare check on an acquaintance and reported a foul odor coming from inside.
kauainownews.com
Decomposed body discovered in Big Island home
Police think foul play could be involved in the death of a male victim whose badly decomposing body was discovered Tuesday afternoon at a Puna home on the Big Island. Hawai‘i Island police are investigating after Puna patrol officers responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a residence on Lehua Street in Mountain View and discovered the decomposing body on a floor inside.
bigislandnow.com
Brown water advisory issued for Hilo Bay and Hāmākua Coast
The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island. Recent rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff because of possible...
bigislandvideonews.com
Saddle Road Extension EIS Left Unfinished
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - A required study of a proposed extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway between Queen Kaʻahumanu and Mamalahoa Highway has been terminated. (BIVN) – The Federal Highway Administration is terminating its plans to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for an extension of the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (or Saddle Road) to link between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and the Mamalahoa Highway in West Hawaiʻi.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo women’s soccer moves to No. 9 in NCAA Division II rankings
Unbeaten Vulcans fall three spots in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25. The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team remains among the nation’s top 10 squads in the latest United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II rankings released Tuesday. The undefeated Vulcans came in at...
the university of hawai'i system
Hoke reaches 1,000 digs career milestone
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s volleyball player Tani Hoke reached a career milestone of 1,000 digs as the Vulcans challenged PacWest No.1 ranked Chaminade University on October 9. Hoke collected 8 digs during the game to surpass her 1,000-career mark. Though the Vulcans ultimately fell to Chaminade,...
bigislandnow.com
Washington State woman charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine possession on Big Island
A Washington State woman, 32-year-old Courtney Jordan Cato, was charged with fentanyl and methamphetamine possession offenses in relation to an Oct. 5 incident, according to Hawai’i County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Cato was charged with promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree (possess 25 or more fentanyl tablets)...
bigislandvideonews.com
Foul Play Suspected After Decomposed Body Found In Puna
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - Officers found a decomposing body on the floor of a Lehua Street residence on Tuesday afternoon. (BIVN) – A badly decomposed body was found at a residence in Mountain View on Tuesday, and police detectives suspect the death may be the result of foul play.
