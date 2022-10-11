Cast members from the 2021 Duke Kahanamoku documentary movie, Waterman, will be on campus to answer questions about the film. To honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an annual commemoration celebrating the diversity and history of Indigenous communities, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center will host a series of events on Monday, October 10, to educate and share critical knowledge. Attendees can participate in activities such as lei making, art and poetry workshops and a special screening of the Duke Kahanamoku documentary, Waterman.

