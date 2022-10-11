Read full article on original website
Dayton High School Seniors to Have Opportunity to Earn Volunteer Hours with Columbia County Sheriff's Office
DAYTON, WA - Dayton High School seniors will now have an opportunity to earn volunteer hours working with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. In conjunction with Dayton High School ASB, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office will soon provide volunteer hours for members of the senior class. Students will have the...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, October 8, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, October 8, 2022. Several cars parked on the property and the comp does not know who they belong to. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L15674 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1325 21ST ST; STARBUCKS. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:12:06.
Crews Able to Quickly Knock Down Fire in Garage of Residence on River Ridge Dr.
ASOTIN - A fire located in the garage of a residence on River Ridge Dr. was quickly knocked down by responding units shortly after midnight Tuesday night. The Asotin Fire Department was dispatched to the residence shortly after midnight. Asotin County Fire District #1 and Clearwater Paper fire units also responded as part of a mutual aid agreement.
Ensure Your Halloween is a Treat: Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman Releases List of Halloween Safety Tips
ASOTIN - With Halloween quickly approaching, Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman has released a list of safety tips for motorists and parents to ensure Halloween is a treat for kids. ADULTS. Make sure the path to your door is clear and well lit, welcome trick-or-treaters with your porch lights and...
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
GoFundMe Accounts Set Up for Families of Clarkston Graduates Who Were Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
CLARKSTON - GoFundMe accounts have been established for the families of two recent Clarkston High School graduates who were tragically killed in a wrong-way crash in Arizona early Monday morning. Both 18-year-old Abrianna Brook Hoffman and 18-year-old Magdalyn "Maggie" Ogden, who were both freshman attending Grand Canyon University, were killed...
Lewiston Fire Department to Purchase 2 New Ambulances
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department schedules ambulances to be replaced every 7 years to assure they have the most effective and dependable ambulances to protect citizens. When a new ambulance is purchased, it goes into front line use for 4 years. Front line vehicles receive the majority of use and therefore gain mileage faster. At the year 4 mark ambulance vehicles typically have 30,000-40,000 miles on them. At this point the vehicles move into backup roles until they are sold around the 7 year mark.
Crash near Greer Grade closes Highway 12 for 2 hours
Orofino - At 07:02 a.m. on Sunday morning rescue crews were dispatched for a two vehicle collision on hwy 12 mile marker 51.5. The wreck occurred about 6 miles outside Orofino Idaho at the bottom of the Greer Grade. Kamiah Fire-Rescue, Clearwater County ambulance, the Orofino Fire Department, Lewis County...
Forest Service Successful with Numerous Prescribed Burning Operations on Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests
KAMIAH - Last week, the U.S. Forest Service completed several successful prescribed burn operations on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. According to the FS, burn operations were completed on Moose Creek, Red River and Palouse ranger districts. A brief description of each burn project can be found below. On Tuesday...
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County
LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
Nearly 370 Colton and Uniontown Residents to Experience Planned Power Outage Beginning Night of October 20
COLTON - Approximately 367 Avista electric customers in Colton, WA and the north side of Uniontown, WA will experience a planned power outage starting at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, according to a press release from the company. The outage is anticipated to end around 4:00 a.m. According to...
Potlatch Jr-Sr High School Awarded $103,000 CTE Grant Through Idaho Governor Brad Little's 'Leading Idaho' Initiative
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced which secondary and postsecondary career technical education (CTE) programs were awarded grants as part of his "Leading Idaho" initiative. In total, $8 million in grants were awarded. According to Little, more than 140 secondary and 26 postsecondary programs applied for the...
New Urologist to Join Tri-State Memorial Hospital Later This Month
CLARKSTON - Later this month, Duncan Harris, MD, will join Tri-State Urology. Dr. Harris, who is scheduled to start Monday, October 24, will be the second board-certified urologist at Tri-State Memorial Hospital. Duncan Harris, M.D., received his medical doctorate from Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda, California, in...
Largest Grant in U of I History to Incentivize Climate-smart Agriculture
MOSCOW — University of Idaho’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is set to receive up to $55 million — the largest award in the university’s history — to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. The award, from the U.S....
City of Lewiston Retains Company to Manage Bryden Canyon Golf Course
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has announced a partnership with CourseCo, a golf management company that oversees the operations of 43 different golf courses across the United States (34 of which are municipal courses), to manage the day-to-day operations of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course over the next six months. The city recently decided the company would best understand the needs of the community course.
UI Extension raising awareness about rural mental health challenges
A team of University of Idaho Extension educators is seeking 17 small, agricultural communities willing to host public conversations about the elevated risk of depression and suicide in rural America, as well as local solutions to address the problem. Each participating community will be asked to develop an action plan...
WSU Awarded Pair of Federal Grants Totaling $2.6 Million to Improve Infectious Disease Modeling
PULLMAN - Washington State University has been awarded a pair of federal grants totaling more than $2.6 million to help researchers at the school better understand and predict how infectious diseases behave and spread in health care settings. The National Institutes of Health awarded Eric Lofgren, a professor in the...
