The emergency intake process continues for over 80 cats and two dogs at the Emporia Animal Shelter. Pets started coming into the shelter Wednesday after a check welfare call to Emporia Police on Tuesday at 887 West Fifth. The pets are receiving continued health evaluations and treatments for several parasites. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille is asking residents to donate food, litter and treats. Financial donations can be made through Facebook to offset veterinary bills.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO