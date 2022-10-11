Read full article on original website
esubulletin.com
Grandchildren of former Emporia State prez Butcher ‘sick’ over changes
The grandchildren of Emporia State’s longest serving president, Thomas W. Butcher, say they were “shocked” by the recent dismissal of 33 faculty members and the cutting of many academic programs. “I felt sick. Just sick about it,” said Betty Butcher Charpentier, a 1967 BSE graduate and granddaughter...
KVOE
Southern Lyon County Superintendent Mike Argabright named Kansas Superintendent of the Year
USD 252 Southern Lyon County is the education home of the 2023 Kansas Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Mike Argabright received the honor from the Kansas School Superintendents Association during a special presentation at Olpe Jr/Sr. High School Tuesday morning. He says it’s very humbling to receive the honor.
Former Emporia State president condemns mass firing
TOPEKA — A former interim president of Emporia State University contends mass dismissal of more than 30 faculty brands the institution as a higher education outcast and undermines recruitment and retention of quality students and faculty. Ed Flentje, who served as interim ESU president in 2011, expressed concern in...
Kansas man performs on ‘The Voice,’ shares message of hope
A Junction City high school paraprofessional is working to prove he has what it takes to be the next big name in the music industry.
WIBW
Car crashes through door of Topeka eye doctors’ building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local eye doctors’ practice got a little too close of a look at a crashed car Wednesday. An SUV came crashing through the doors of the Drs. Deutscher, Rottinghaus and Oxandale Optometrists building at SW 12th and Fairlawn. The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m.
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
esubulletin.com
Porcelain Canvas: ESU art exhibit seeks to show the differences and similarities between American and Chinese culture
Imperial Press: The Nick Geankoplis Show, is currently on exhibit in Emporia State’s Norman R. Eppink Gallery. In this exhibit Nick Geankoplis, assistant professor of art at Kansas State University, attempts to challenge the traditional and utilitarian perceptions of ceramics. The exhibit consists of wall-mounted ceramic tiles that are...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s third trial to take place in Pottawatomie County
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The third trial for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case dating back to 2002 will take place in Pottawatomie County District Court in Westmoreland, according to documents obtained by 13 NEWS. The change of venue was ordered by the Kansas Supreme Court’s Office of Judicial Administration,...
2 people hit by car in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) — Two people were severely injured after being hit by a car Monday night, according to Sgt. Doiron with the Topeka Police Department. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene at 29th and Armstrong, close to Villa West Dr., around 8 p.m. last night. The scene has since been cleared. The two […]
Former Kansas bus driver shares why he quit his job
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Daniel Meredith first sat behind the wheel of a school bus in 2018. Over the last couple of years Meredith says a shortage of bus drivers caused his routes to be extended — sometimes reaching an hour longer than normal – but his pay stayed the same. He says his contract with […]
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
KVOE
Injury crash reported at Ninth and Prairie
One person was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in west Emporia on Wednesday night. The crash happened at Ninth and Prairie shortly before 9 pm. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says an SUV was northbound on Prairie and in the process of turning east onto Ninth as a westbound pickup approached the intersection. The truck failed to stop and hit the SUV.
KVOE
PET RESCUE: Pets receiving ongoing medical care after Wednesday’s emergency intake at Emporia Animal Shelter
The emergency intake process continues for over 80 cats and two dogs at the Emporia Animal Shelter. Pets started coming into the shelter Wednesday after a check welfare call to Emporia Police on Tuesday at 887 West Fifth. The pets are receiving continued health evaluations and treatments for several parasites. Humane Society of the Flint Hills Director Stephanie Achille is asking residents to donate food, litter and treats. Financial donations can be made through Facebook to offset veterinary bills.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health welcomes new emergency department physician
Newman Regional Health has a new member of its emergency department team. Dr. Jamie Foley has served as an emergency department associate director and a physician trainer in Ohio. He finished his residency at Akron City Hospital in 2015, graduating magna cum laude from Kent State University and receiving his doctorate from Northeast Ohio Medical University.
WIBW
80 animals removed from Emporia hoarding situation
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around 80 animals have been removed from a hoarding situation in an Emporia home. The Emporia Gazette reports that officials and volunteers removed 78 cats and two dogs from a house known for hoarding on Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Humane Society of the Flint Hills director...
WIBW
Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney to ascend to new role on bench
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lyon Co. Assistant County Attorney Laura Miser will soon ascend to a new role on the bench. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Monday, Oct. 10, she appointed Laura L. Miser, of Emporia, to fill the vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge Merlin Wheeler.
WIBW
Manhattan museum construction requires downtown street closure
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new art museum in Manhattan will require some construction work first, which is set to close a downtown street. On Monday, Oct. 10, the City of Manhattan says Bayer Construction and the Law Company started to relocate utilities for the Museum of Art and Light project in downtown Manhattan.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
WIBW
TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
WIBW
GoFundMe created for second 9-year-old victim of fatal Turnpike crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created for a second victim of the fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike in which three children perished. Amie Sweet, a close friend of Kylie Lunn’s mother, says in a GoFundMe that she started the fundraiser for Kylie, a 9-year-old and an only child who was killed in a fatal crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, Oct. 8.
