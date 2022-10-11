ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine

By Alexandra Limon
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.

President Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday and pledged to provide Ukraine with critical air defense systems, to defend itself from Russia’s bombardments. Biden also condemned Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine, which the U.N said has injured and killed dozens of civilians.

Biden additionally said in a tweet that the attacks only reinforce U.S. commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine.

“The entire world has once again seen the true face of the terrorist state that kills our people,” said Ukraine U.N. representative Sergiy Kyslytsya.

The U.N. says humanitarian aid will not stop despite the violence. And the White House said Biden will continue to engage with allies and partners to continue holding Russia accountable for “war crimes and atrocities.”

