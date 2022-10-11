ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KION News Channel 5/46

Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SFc7_0iV9i85b00

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 11, 2022, at 4:49 p.m. - California Highway Patrol said that Highway 101 at Old Stage road is back open after a head-on crash occurred Tuesday.

CHP said a suspect they were chasing on Highway 101 carjacked someone. The suspect was driving recklessly, so CHP stopped the pursuit of the vehcile.

Eventually, he crashed while driving the wrong way on southbound Highway 101 north of Old Stage Road.

The driver of the stolen vehcile suffered major injuries, said CHP. CHP said they were also arrested for a drug DUI.

KION is awaiting the suspect's identity.

The section of Highway 101 is back open, according to CHP.

ORIGINAL STORY

Caltrans said that a head-on crash has closed Highway 101 at Old Stage Road near Salinas Tuesday.

Caltrans said the cause was a wrong-way driver.

Caltrans is advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

KION reached out to Salinas Orange Cab, and they said one of their cabs was stolen around 1:29 p.m. They are speaking to the police right now to give their statement.

The post Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 1

Related
KSBW.com

Northbound Highway 101 near Red Barn reopens after crash

AROMAS, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 near the Red Barn reopened after a crash caused traffic to back up for miles Friday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened near San Juan Road, not far from the Monterey-San Benito County line. The highway patrol said the trailer detached from the cab and overturned into one of the lanes near the Red Barn.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash along Highway 101

SALINAS, Calif. — A head-on crash was reported on Highway 101 near Old Stage Road, Tuesday afternoon. According to Caltrans, a wrong-way driver was driving north on southbound Highway 101 when they crashed into another car. Southbound Highway 101 was fully closed at Old Stage, Caltrans reported. The stolen...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Drunk Driver#Highway 101#California Highway Patrol#Salinas#Caltrans
KMPH.com

Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area

A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

2 Watsonville residents killed in head-on crash: CHP

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on Maher Road around 5:10 a.m. A Ford Explorer was traveling westbound when it crossed into on-coming traffic and collided with a Nissan Pathfinder, according to investigators.
KION News Channel 5/46

Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey confirmed with KION that two people have died after a two car crash occurred on Maher Road. CHP told KION that the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Monday morning. A 2012 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Maher Road and a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound on Maher The post Two dead in head-on car crash on Maher Road in Pruendale appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies

FELTON, Calif. (KION-TV) Over the weekend, California Highway Patrol reported a deadly accident nearFelton. CHP tells KION the driver was heading on Empire Grade, South of McGivern Wayat around three in the morning on Sunady when they veered off of the road wayand smashed into multiple trees. The vehicles was engulfed in flames. According to The post Car engulfed in flames in Felton; driver dies appeared first on KION546.
FELTON, CA
kion546.com

Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Man receives 35-to-life sentence for 2018 shooting death

SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz man who shot a male victim to death in 2018 was sentenced on Oct. 6 to 35 years to life in state prison. Miguel Castañeda, 43, was convicted in May of killing Victor Vasquez Lopez, 36, of Santa Cruz. The dispute that preceded the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City Police arrest woman for aiding and abetting murder suspect

KING CITY — King City Police Department has arrested a local woman for aiding and abetting a known suspect involved in last December’s triple murder. Over the past year, the department has been investigating the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting that killed King City residents Carlos Lopez, 20, and Selena Godoy, 18, as well as Godoy’s unborn child.
KING CITY, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Santa Ynez murder suspect caught in Santa Cruz

The man who had been on the loose for several days following the murder of an elderly person in Santa Ynez was caught and arrested in Santa Cruz on Tuesday. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster is accused of killing 72-year-old Terry Wilson early Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. A little before 4 a.m., a 911 caller reported an emergency in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
svvoice.com

SCPD Investigating Bullying Incident Caught on Doorbell Camera

A viral video of a Santa Clara boy being bullied by two middle school boys has triggered an investigation by the Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) and new action from the Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD). The video was posted on Instagram by a woman who says she’s the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy councilwoman who threw fatal Halloween party may face recall

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters has received a petition seeking to recall Gilroy councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz. The county office confirmed the news to KRON4 on Oct. 13 but could not confirm when it received the petition. The office has a month to verify the signatures, excluding weekends […]
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting

SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after collision in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Sunnyvale on Monday night, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Around 10:32 p.m. on Monday, DPS Patrol and Fire personnel were called to the area of Mathilda and Washington avenues due to a report of a collision […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy