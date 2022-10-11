ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers

While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies announce NLDS roster

The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies counting on home crowd to provide lift; hits would help too

When the start of Game 2 of the National League Division Series was delayed nearly three hours by rain Wednesday, Phillies officials decided it would be best not to travel to Philadelphia late that night. To maximize rest, the team pushed back its charter flight from Atlanta to late Thursday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Braves LHP Tyler Matzek having Tommy John surgery

Atlanta Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek is undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will likely miss the entire 2023 season. Matzek was left off the team's National League Division Series roster with elbow discomfort. Meeting with doctors earlier in the week confirmed the need for surgery. The recovery period is 12...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling on Phillies' bench Tuesday in Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit seventh. Vierling went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 1 on Tuesday. Marsh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time

It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
