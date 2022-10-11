Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Braves top Phillies; Padres-Dodgers
While the American League takes a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moves forward with a pair of Game 2s of the NLDS on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the San Diego Padres, which is airing on FS1.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies Tuesday in NLDS opener
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies started the lefty-hitting Stott against a southpaw in the Wild Card round, but they are taking him out of the lineup against the Braves' left-hander. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop in place of Stott and hit ninth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
Phillies fans excited for playoff baseball at Citizens Bank Park
After a big win this weekend, Phillies fans have been sporting their new gear around town.
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
NBC Sports
Phillies counting on home crowd to provide lift; hits would help too
When the start of Game 2 of the National League Division Series was delayed nearly three hours by rain Wednesday, Phillies officials decided it would be best not to travel to Philadelphia late that night. To maximize rest, the team pushed back its charter flight from Atlanta to late Thursday morning.
RELATED PEOPLE
Braves Sound Off Following NLDS Game 2 Win Over Phillies
Brian Snitker and Kyle Wright give their thoughts on the Braves Game 2 NLDS Win Over the Phillies 3-0.
Clayton News Daily
Braves LHP Tyler Matzek having Tommy John surgery
Atlanta Braves left-hander Tyler Matzek is undergoing Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will likely miss the entire 2023 season. Matzek was left off the team's National League Division Series roster with elbow discomfort. Meeting with doctors earlier in the week confirmed the need for surgery. The recovery period is 12...
numberfire.com
Matt Vierling on Phillies' bench Tuesday in Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Brandon Marsh will replace Vierling in center field and hit seventh. Vierling went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Game 1 on Tuesday. Marsh...
MLB insider shares tentative Phillies-Braves game start time
It looks like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves will be able to continue their series today. Game 2 of the National League Division series was set to start at 4:35 on Wednesday, but was delayed due to rain in Atlanta. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that the tentative start time will be between 7:30 and 7:45 on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia Phillies Top Atlanta Braves 7-6, Take 1-0 Lead in NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to roll Tuesday afternoon, taking game one of the National League Division Series 7-6 over the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies have now won three straight road playoff games in the 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs.
Comments / 0