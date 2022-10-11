Read full article on original website
Business Insider
After a general's clash with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, soldiers worry the US Army 'has gone full MAGA'
In 2021, a general criticized a Tucker Carlson segment about efforts to accommodate women soldiers. An investigation found Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe's use of Twitter in that context to be inappropriate. Some soldiers see that official scrutiny of Donahoe's tweet as deference to right-wing media. Michael Grinston, the sergeant major...
Area where WWII troops trained now a national monument
More than 53,000 acres of land was designated as the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument on Wednesday as a result of President Joe Biden’s action.
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity
Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.
killed in World War II POW camp, Army Pfc. Ferguson accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week that Army Pfc. John L. Ferguson, 20, of Flanagan, Illinois, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force says KC-46 can refuel planes around the world — except one
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Air Force on Monday said the KC-46A Pegasus refueling tanker is now cleared to carry out all refueling missions around the world on all aircraft — with one exception. In a roundtable with reporters at the Air Force Association’s Air Space Cyber conference...
CNBC
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal
World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
A broken-down US Air Force special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve is finally out after a 'demanding' rescue
Norway's military said engineers had to build an improvise road to recover the $90 million CV-22 Osprey, which weighs over 33,000 pounds.
Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows
In his recent guest view, Attorney General Austin Knudsen whines that the Montana Supreme Court deprived Montanans of a right to decide election methods. Specifically, electing supreme court justices by district, instead of in statewide, non-partisan elections. Nothing could be further from the truth. The Supreme Court simply determined that placing an unconstitutional measure (House […] The post Montana AG Knudsen is all hat, no cows appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fort Benning and over 1,000 DOD other assets linked to the Confederacy to be renamed
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Thursday that approved a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and more than 1,100 other items commemorating Confederate officers. Beginning on Dec. 18, 2022, the Department of Defense will start its plan to rename assets...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video of Navy SEAL candidates getting tear gassed sets off investigation
The U.S. Navy has launched a new investigation into its SEAL training course after video surfaced of instructors hosing down a group of SEAL candidates with tear gas for over a minute. CBS Evening News tweeted the clip of the tear-gas video, which was reportedly taken last year on San...
Secretary of the Army warns officers to keep 'out of the culture wars' following the investigation of a Major who called out Tucker Carlson
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth warned military leaders about engaging in social media at a press conference on Monday.
Ohio veterans to Majewski: Prove military service or suspend campaign
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat in the ninth district around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up.
Army Times
US Army nearly ready to make future long-range assault aircraft award
WASHINGTON — The Army is just weeks from revealing its choice for a future long-range assault aircraft, according to the service’s acquisition chief. The service aims to go public with the winner of the FLRAA competition in October or November, Doug Bush told Defense News in an interview ahead of the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual conference.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Army Air Corps Accidentally Dropped Bombs on Boise City, Oklahoma
Accidents happen. Some, however, are far worse than others, such as mistakingly attacking one’s own country during a practice aerial bombing mission. As ridiculous as this may seem, it actually happened during the Second World War. On July 5, 1943, the residents of Boise City, Oklahoma awoke to bombs being dropped by aircraft flown by the US Army Air Corps.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
MG-42: The German Machine Gun That Mowed Down Enemies On the Battlefield
The Second World War was fought with a number of new technologies and weapons. In a conflict this intense, each nation was desperate to get a leg up on their opponents. This led to increased innovation as the war progressed. Germany’s MG-42, a Mauser general-purpose machine gun, was one such development that was introduced to the battlefield while fighting was in full swing.
Business Insider
I didn't get to travel much in the Air Force, but the benefits I got as a veteran helped fund trips all over the world
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I thought I'd travel the world...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Hiroshi Miyamura: The MoH Recipient Who Took On Enemy Troops with a Machine Gun and Bayonet
During the Second World War, the United States interned several Japanese-Americans. An estimated 120,000 people of Japanese descent were forcibly relocated, most of whom lived on the Pacific Coast. At the same time, 33,000 served within the US military. Hiroshi Miyamura was one of these servicemen, and he later became a hero during the Korean War.
